Go Min-jung “Kim Kun-hee’s schedule, 7 cases last week alone… who is the president”

▲ Koh Min-jeong, top member of the Democratic Party (Yonhap News)

Koh Min-jung, the top member of the Democratic Party of Korea, pointed out, “Who is the president?”

The high commissioner attended the supreme council meeting that day and said, “I don’t know how many presidents there are in Korea. Is President Yoon Seok-yeol right? It was an abnormal situation brought about by the excessive words and actions of the people around him,” he said.

Then, he explained, “Mrs. Kim digested 7 schedules in the past week alone, and she does not choose the target of meeting, such as meeting the political circle or the bereaved family.”

In particular, the late Supreme Council member pointed out that “these remarks are words that the president should feel responsible for and say,” regarding remarks made by Mrs.

He continued, “The end of dog eating must be resolved through the National Assembly legislation, and the government’s strong will and diplomatic power must solve the issue of whether or not they are alive.” It is said that it is an instruction, so it seems that it is being discussed as an agenda at the diplomatic table.”

At the Supreme Council meeting that day, not only the late Supreme Council member but also floor leader Park Hong-geun criticized Ms. Kim. Representative Park Won-nae said, “Mrs. Kim, who promised her quiet housekeeping, saying that she would only be faithful to her role as a wife with tears in front of the people, reveals her true color with her loud housekeeping.” He mentioned the controversy surrounding Mrs. Kim at the beginning of President Yoon Seok-yeol’s inauguration, and argued, “Recently, whenever there are major national events, the president is treated as the background and the pictures of Mrs. Kim as the center are plastered on the homepage of the presidential office.”