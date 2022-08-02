The SAMUEL GUÌ YANG 2022 autumn and winter series was released recently, and the special series of the new autumn and winter season was displayed at the same time. The 2022 autumn/winter series is called “Look Down”, inspired by the creative thinking of the American fantasy science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin – whose novels were deeply influenced by “The Tao Te Ching” .

“Look Down” represents SAMUEL GUÌ YANG’s thinking and precipitation at the current stage, and it is also a “return” of the brand. Designers Samuel Yang and Erik Litzén hope to face the outside world and oneself directly from a realistic point of view, and look at themselves in this way; actively explore the law of development of things, and maintain objectivity and initiative from the perspective of looking down.

On top of the series, SAMUEL GUÌ YANG continued to collaborate with photographer Xavier Mas and creative studio ARPA Studio to create a new series of video works. The video is composed of three parts grafted together: the still life photography with strong image; the group landscape slideshow from China in the 1970s; the high-purity slideshow image with special treatment. After editing, three groups of light and shadow are interspersed and presented on the three-screen split screen in a montage manner.

The SAMUEL GUÌ YANG Autumn/Winter 2022 collection is very closely related to the existence of nature. The brand uses fashion as a carrier to closely link inherent and creativity. Starting from the current context, looking at space and history, it is like a “time traveler” who is free from things. Sun and moon, ice and fire, earth and wood…the elements of nature inspire the colors and prints of the new season. Clothing styles from the East and the West play a key role, and with the help of design, their previous status is broken and they acquire a new mission. The heavyweight materials introduced into the collection – wool, velvet and corduroy, are rich in texture and effectively protect against the cold, and delicately distill styles and shapes inspired by multi-ethnic cultures.

“Look Down” describes the complexities that make up SAMUEL GUÌ YANG – it’s not just a “series”, it’s a system, a kind of worldview and methodology. It’s a dynamic, way of seeing the world—like “sinking into the center of the earth, or flying into space.”

Text: SOPHIE SHAW

Creative Direction : ARPA

Photo & Video Projection: XAVIER MAS

Styling & Collection Consultant : LYSON MARCHESSAULT

Show Director : FRIDA LIAO

Co-styling: FRIDA LIAO & SIMONE SUEN

Casting Director : NING LU

Hair : XUEMING ZHOU

Make Up : JONATHAN MAKEUP LAB TEAM

Sound Mix : YU SU

Photography: XIA

Video Documentation: Yifei Chen

Production Support：PURE EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY

Wine & Beverage Support：S.N.O.B

PR: ATTILA&CO.

Special Thanks to XC273

