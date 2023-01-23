Home Entertainment SANKUANZ releases 2023 autumn and winter series | Hypebeast
Entertainment

SANKUANZ releases 2023 autumn and winter series | Hypebeast

by admin
SANKUANZ releases 2023 autumn and winter series | Hypebeast

SANKUANZ officially released the 2023 autumn and winter series during Paris Fashion Week. The show is located in an abandoned parking building in Paris. Scarlet like mottled blood adorns the model’s makeup, hands and bags, and it is paired with accessories inspired by car keys, presenting a dramatic scene. Constructed a deadly image of the Black Widow, which is also the inspiration for this series.

In terms of clothing, the 2023 autumn and winter series continues to explore the fusion of high-end style and street elements. A large number of dark colors such as brown and tortoiseshell are used in this season’s color scheme, reinterpreting the retro temperament of the 1970s and 1980s with a modern design style; the Tibetan robe elements of the previous season have been upgraded this time, and the sleeves are integrated into the pleated design to balance the oriental style With a sense of the street; the new tailoring with tension appears on the clothing, canceling the collar, forming an exaggerated shoulder line that is excessively inclined, and at the same time creating a radial three-dimensional space on the back; the suit with tall and straight shoulders is added with graffiti printing; retro fur The emergence of DAGGER deepens the mysterious temperament of the dress; DAGGER, as the iconic design language of SANKUANZ, is applied to the DAGGER shape on the toe and heel of pointed cowboy boots, and the DAGGER waist design on the belt, which symbolizes bloody killing The dark red evening bag together creates a murderous atmosphere; SANKUANZ’s representative Bumpy retro sneakers are also injected with a new color scheme this time.

See also  "Night Owl" won the Korean box office champion for nine consecutive days with a total audience of over 1.2 million people_Movie_Audience_Guo Mingdong

Interested readers can swipe the atlas above to see more.

You may also like

Renault-Geely-Aramco: joint venture hypothesis for petrol engines

Donnie Yen’s new film “The Legend of Qiao...

“The Main Theme” director Fu Ning died suddenly...

Noble Panacea enhances selective distribution in the Italian...

The three female zodiac signs who are lucky...

Which zodiac is the most suitable pairing for...

February 2023 Aries Horoscope Complete Version Aries February...

Fala Chen’s Daughter Kneeling to Receive Red Envelopes...

Hypebeast Exclusive Direct View of LOEWE 2023 Autumn/Winter...

The Tesla case, that’s why every car sold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy