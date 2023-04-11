This Tuesday, Fabián Doman submitted his resignation as president of Independiente and revealed, along with the poor results and the complex economic situation, the deep crisis that the club is going through.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In this context, the renowned influencer Santiago Maratea He proposed, given the hundreds of messages he received, make a collection with supporters of the “Red” to try to help the Avellaneda institution.

«Since Sunday I only get messages from Independiente fans so I ask a question only for the people in red, they are here to organize us, make a fan collection and try to help one of the most important clubs in America right now?“, he wrote through his Twitter account.

Since Sunday I only get messages from Independiente fans, so I ask a question only for the people in red, are you here to organize us, collect fans and try to help one of the most important clubs in America right now? pic.twitter.com/TTeO9iA4jS — santumaratea (@santumaratea1) April 11, 2023

With the passing of the minutes, and as expected, the response from users, especially from Independiente fans, flooded Maratea’s publication, with dissimilar positions. «Yes, we have to help red to get ahead and make everything clear, you can do it“Was one of the responses, while many others, between insults and reproaches, expressed their rejection of the initiative.

The influencer, in addition to his active presence in networks, He is known for leading solidarity collections, generally linked to social or health causes. However, this time and against all odds, he showed his concern about the current situation of the Avellaneda club and proposed to collect funds to collaborate.

«Independiente has 6 million fans and something like 115 thousand members who pay 4 thousand pesos per month. If only 2 million fans put the same amount that a partner puts in every month (4,000 pesos) once, you get to collect 20 million dollars and pay all the debt. added Maratea, to justify her idea.

Independiente has 6 million fans and something like 115,000 members (who pay 4,000 pesos per month).

If only 2 million fans put in one time the same amount that a partner puts in every month (4,000 pesos), you get to raise 20 million dollars and pay all the debt, kiss — santumaratea (@santumaratea1) April 11, 2023

Finally, after a brief thread of tweets, he clarified that “Obviously, if I do this collection, I would do it like I do the rest: making sure that 100% of the handling of the money is mine.«, and in this way «guarantee that nobody can steal a peso».

Independent without a president: what Doman said in his resignation

Fabian Doman resigned this afternoon to his position as president of Independent only 6 months after taking over from Hugo Moyano. In a statement released on his social networks, the television host reported his departure in the middle of a grave crisis del clubwho was left without a coach and is 25th out of 28 in the Professional League.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«The club lives difficult times. The worst in its history. The economic, sports and judicial crisis of the club has no precedents. We already know where it comes from. Its depth is so great that it is not enough for a single political space or a group of wills. In these six months of management we have achieved many successes, but also made mistakes, economically and in sportsDoman began.

In the document, the now former president of the “King of Cups” considered that “The magnitude of the crisis was greater than anticipated and above all the economic income much less than what was presumed. Marketing revenues are tiny when compared to Independiente’s liabilities.”

“However, the club canceled debts for millions of dollars thanks to the contributions. Economic commitments that made it possible for the political space that removed Moyano to take place did not appear and will not appear, “wrote the driver.

«It is evident that the tools to help Independiente have not been found, which is why I present my resignation. I have a clear conscience. Like the hands. I have left my job for Independent. And I would do it again, “concluded Doman, just six months after taking office.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





