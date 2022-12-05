The creative group MSCHF once again had a whim, and cooperated with the gallery Perrotin to set up a never-before-seen ATM at the Art Basel Art Exhibition in Miami – unlike ordinary ATMs, it will put the user’s bank account The balance is published on the panel and ranked, so as to satisfy everyone’s mentality of showing off their wealth.

Regarding this device, Daniel Greenberg, co-founder of MSCHF, shared: “The ranking list of this ATM condenses people’s desire to show off their wealth. From the beginning of the idea, we secretly decided to set it in a place like Art Basel in Miami, Because there are a lot of people renting Lamborghinis and wearing Rolexes.”

As expected by MSCHF, this “Mschfbank” ATM has successfully attracted the attention of the crowd, and many celebrities have tried to use it. Topping the chart so far is DJ and music producer Diplo, with a bank account balance of $3 million.

Additionally, the ATM ended up being sold for $75,000. However, all previous leaderboards will still be displayed, although the next placement will be at the buyer’s discretion.