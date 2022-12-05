Are you having trouble retyping Gmail or addresses on your phone? Teach you a trick to enter basic information or play cute kaomoji in seconds!

Today I’m going to share with you a way to make your mobile phone more usable. The “alternative text” trick is applicable to both Android and iOS systems. Just set some words that you often need to enter as alternative text, and you will be able to Save the time of logging in to the website or filling in information with your mobile phone. Anyone who is interested will take a look at how to operate it.

Set Alt Text on iPhone

Path: Go to “Settings” >> “General” >> “Keyboard” >> “Alt Text”

Tap the “+” in the upper right corner to enter alternate text. “Enter Code” can be Zhuyin, Pinyin, or English letters, allowing you to customize the alternative text of the word here.For example, I regard “ㄗㄇ” as an alternative text for “I’m busy waiting to call you”, and then just enter “ㄗㄇ” on the keyboard, and the suggested text of “I’m busy waiting to call you” will pop up at the top

In addition, you can also set your E-mail or the common emoticons used to play cute as an exclusive alternative text, so that you can enter what you want to type faster when logging in to the website or chatting information

Set alt text on Android phones

On Android phones, you can also set alt text. Here we use Gboard, which everyone should have heard of, to demonstrate. Take Samsung mobile phone as an example, to open Gboard alternative text path: “Settings” >> “General Management” >> Click “Gboard Settings”

Then select “Dictionary” >> “Personal Dictionary” >> “All Languages”, and click the “+” in the upper right corner to customize the alternate text

Customize the text, E-mail or emoticons in the “Input Words” field, and set the alternative text of the above words or emoticons in the “Shortcut Keys”, but it should be noted that the shortcut keys in Gboard Must be set to an English letter for the alternate text to take effect

I would like to share with you the tips for replacing the text above. Although the text replacement may not be available on some websites due to privacy and personal data security issues, after setting it, when chatting or when you really need to constantly fill in basic information such as Gmail It will be much more convenient. In fact, not only Gboard on Android phones can set alt text, for example, through Samsung’s own Samsung keyboard, you can also customize alt text to make typing or chatting more convenient. Dear friends in need may wish to keep this trick in mind get up