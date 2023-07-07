Schiaretti launched his candidacy and refused to get off after STEP

“Peronism must stop being colonized by Kirchnerism“. With that hosethe governor of Cordoba, Juan Schiarettilaunched his presidential candidacy in a hotel in the center of Buenos Aires this Thursday, July 6, surrounded by the main candidates of the space We do for our countryamong them, Florencio Randazzo, Chiche Duhalde, and Diego Bossio. and others

With a speech full of criticism of the space hosted by Cristina Kirchnerbut without ceasing to do accusations to Together for Change and to the “crack”the Cordovan president sought to place the voice of “productive interior” in the grid of presidential candidates appealing to “production and work”. This was highlighted by all the referents of the space in a press conference after Schiaretti’s speech. Criticism of Mauricio Macri was not spared either although the main focus of the questions were towards the “four Kirchner governments“, including the current Alberto Fernández.

Schiaretti at the launch of his presidential candidacy. PHOTO: Telam

“We are the expression of those who reject the damn crack and that we want a normal country, a country where it can be produced and progress can be made”, he expressed in the activity that took place from 6:00 p.m. in the Gran Montserrat Room of the Intercontinental Hotel in the City of Buenos Aires.

“The damn crack that Kirchnerism invented 12 years ago and in which Mauricio Macri also ‘got caught’ has Argentina in a process of rapid deterioration. It is the one that makes political leaders fight over the charges, that they live in their world, while the money for Argentines is not enough because inflation is very high and eats away at their income day by day. The people expect solutions and management”, said the only speaker at the event.

The presidential formula Juan Schiaretti and Florencio Randazzo. PHOTO: NA

During the act, a short video was projected in which the value of the effort was highlighted, before giving way to the Cordovan president, who with a brief speech, valued the need to articulate the public and private. “As much market as possible, and as much state as necessary“, he stressed.

Schiaretti’s speech was crossed by a good part of the conflicts that are going through the AMBA. He rejected impeachment on the Supreme Court, stressed the value of judicial independence and the division of powers, invoked the “freedom of the pressand spoke of the need for reconcile the right to strike with the right to circulate.

The event was held in the Gran Montserrat Room of the Intercontinental Hotel in the City of Buenos Aires. PHOTO: Twitter Schiaretti

Schiaretti seeks to replicate the “Cordoba model” in the country

By insisting on replicating the “Cordoba model” in the country, he also referred to the management of social plans by maintaining that in Córdoba the beneficiaries of subsidies receive the money “without intermediaries“.

“We defend our producers, we defend the countryside, I once again raise my voice against withholdings on agricultural exports, we must make those who bring us foreign currency produce more. And we will do it when we reach the National Government”, he pointed.

The main candidates of Hacemos por Nuestro País. PHOTO: Telam

In the event, in addition to the Schiaretti-Randazzo presidential formula, space leaders, militants and candidates were present. Among them, the candidates for national deputies Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde and Alexander “Mole” Rodriguez (PBA); Diego Bossio, Veronica Tenaglia (CABA); Carlos Gutiérrez (Córdoba), and Esteban Paulón (Santa Fe).

Also the candidates for Parlasur, Jose Antonio Romero Feris and Lourdes Puente Olivera, among others. In addition, in the front rows were national senators Alejandra Vigo and Carlos “Camau” Espinola.

John Schiaretti. PHOTO: Telam

Hacemos por Nuestro País will be launched in Córdoba

This Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hacemos por Nuestro País will be launched in Córdobawhere the governor-elect will be present Martin Llaryora. In Schiaretti’s environment they recognize that they aspire to come out first in the PASO of August in the province, which will be key to reaching the generals well positioned. “We go to the end, we do not get off“, assured the Gringo in the subsequent conference, being consulted about a eventual agreement with Horacio Rodrigue Larreta after August.

PV / ED

