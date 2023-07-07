Läänemaa JK women beat SK Týnamo

Western team. Photo: private collection Western team. Photo: private collection

On Tuesday, July 4, the women’s team of the Läänemaa football club played their fifth game of the season in Sind. They faced the local SK Týnamo, who were defeated with the result 4-2.

“Actually, this 6 +1 format was unfamiliar to us,” said Ulrika Tülp, coach of the Westerners. “Considering the size of the field, of course it would not have been possible to play with more players.”

According to the coach, the players got used to the pitch and the game improved. The Westerners took the lead in the 26th minute of the game from a penalty shot by Kristina Ivaškina. The first half ended at 1-0.

In the 47th minute, the home team scored their first goal. Ten minutes later, Kätlin Luur, who started her football career in Taebla, scored another goal in the 60th minute.

In the 65th minute, Mariliisa Murumäe was productive and the score was 4-1 in favor of the Westerners.

Two minutes later Laura Voll scored her second goal for Tünamo and the final score was 4-2 to Läänemaa.

Out of the five games held so far, the women of Läänemaa have won four and earned one draw. At the moment, they are in the leading position in the subgroup with 13 points.

