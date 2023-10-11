SCOTT STAPP – Announces album with new single

Rock icon SCOTT STAPP releases new album “Higher Power“ on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. In addition, the new one Single „What I Deserve” (ft. Yiannis Papadopoulos) just released and a CREED reunion Announced April 2024.



Grammy Award winner and multiple Grammy-nominated exceptional musician SCOTT STAPP continues his triumphant return as a solo artist and releases his brand new album Higher Power via Napalm Records on March 15, 2024, before returning to the stage with Creed for the first time in a decade. Higher Power contains ten unforgettable tracks – including absolute radio anthems, soulful ballads, absolute metal bangers and heavy rock hits – and impresses with brilliance and fervent energy throughout. The album is available to pre-order now HERE and the soulful new single “What I Deserve” is now available on all streaming services worldwide.

On the rousing single “Higher Power” (August 2023), Loudwire wrote that Stapp is “ready for a big decade. He sounds just as powerful as he did 25 years ago and reveals the hardness that lies in his iconic voice.” The mid-tempo anthem “What I Deserve”, released today, explores the complexity of relationships and also fascinates with the impressive guitar work of the award-winning guitar virtuoso Yiannis Papadopoulos.

SCOTT STAPP zu „What I Deserve”:

“We all want back what we give ourselves. ‘What I Deserve’ is about two people understanding who they are individually and coming to a place where they can express exactly what they each want, need and deserve. The duality of the song is that both sides express the same thing and develop an understanding of each other’s flaws. The song pleads guilty and innocent alike, with Yiannis’ guitar solo providing the voice that expresses a chaotic search for redemption and the epic release of a passionate conclusion.”

Watch the lyric video for SCOTT STAPPS “What I Deserve” HERE:

Higher Power is the successor to 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at number 3 on the US Current Rock Albums Chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums Chart and the UK Official Rock and Metal Charts, among countless other top chart positions.

Higher Power covers themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat. In addition to SCOTT STAPP’s distinctive vocals and outstanding songwriting skills, Higher Power features captivating performances from hard rock queen Dorothy, award-winning guitar virtuoso Yiannis Papadopoulos and a song co-written by multiple Grammy award-winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan. Higher Power was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, with Stapp himself serving as co-producer.

Step over Higher Power:

“Higher Power emerged from the never-ending consequences of naive defiance. It’s about the realities and insights of being human in this experiment we call life – holding on to hope in the darkness, waiting for the light.”

„Higher Power“ Tracklisting:

1. Higher Power

2. Deadman’s Trigger

3. When Love Is Not Enough

4. What I Deserve (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

5. If These Walls Could Talk (feat. Dorothy)

6. Black Butterfly

7. Quicksand (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

8. You’re Not Alone

9. Dancing in the Rain (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

10. Weight of the World

About SCOTT STAPP:

SCOTT STAPP, one of rock music’s most distinctive voices, first became known as the frontman of the post grunge band Creed. With anthems like “Higher,” “My Own Prison,” “My Sacrifice” and “With Arms Wide Open,” the band sold more than 50 million albums. In the early 2000s, Creed broke airplay records, played to sold-out arenas, and won countless Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, as well as a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. As a solo artist, Stapp has released the platinum-certified The Great Divide (2005), Proof of Life (2013), which featured his first solo No. 1 with “Slow Suicide,” and 2019’s The Space Between The Shadows. In April 2024, Stapp will join his Creed bandmates on stage for the first time in a decade as he fights his way back to life, an inspiration to all who face great challenges.

