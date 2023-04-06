[April 06, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the Nintendo Switch™/STEAM® version of “SD New Kamen Rider Ranbu”, which is expected to be released on April 27, 2023, will include new DLC content and bonus information.

Public DLC content

■SJHU season ticket It will be available on April 27. “First machine”, “Ultraman” and “Godzilla” will be the new. The Japanese Hero Universe (SJHU) is here, so stay tuned. 【Included content】 ． SJHU Season Pass Bonus “Salary Bag”: Increase the amount of coins you get from the “Gift Box” ．Evangelion Pack – The operable character “First Unit” – Demon Lord Stage “Evangelion Stage” – Emblem “Umbilical Cable” ． new.Ultraman Combo Pack – Operable character “Ultraman” – The Devil Stage “New Ultraman Stage” – Emblem “Beta Capsule” ．New Godzilla Pack – Operable character “Godzilla” – Demon Lord stage “New Godzilla stage” – Emblem “Element Transforms Cell Membrane” ■Evangelion Pack It will be released on May 11. 【Included content】 ． The operable character “first machine” ． Demon Lord Stage “Evangelion Stage” ． Badge “Umbilical Cable” ■ New.Ultraman Combo Pack It will be released on May 25. 【Included content】 ． Operable character “Ultraman” ． Devil Stage “New Ultraman Stage” ． Emblem “Beta Capsule” ■New Godzilla Pack It will be released on June 8. 【Included content】 ． Playable character “Godzilla” ． Demon Lord Stage “New Godzilla Stage” ． Badge “Elements Transform Cell Membranes”

※The design, content, and style may be changed without notice.

※The diagram is for reference only.

Public bonus information

■The first batch of bonuses for the physical version The equipment item “badge” that can make the game progress smoothly ． Diatomaceous Earth Explosive: There is a certain probability of explosion when receiving damage, causing damage to the surrounding area. ． Lucky Cat: According to the combo evaluation, the coins obtained will increase. ． Corrugated Box: Increased maximum HP and recovery. ． DVD: Increase maximum SP and damage to SA. ． Toy Box: Increase attack power, SA attack power, and defense power. ■Digital version pre-order bonus The equipment item “badge” that can make the game progress smoothly ． Diatomaceous Earth Explosive: There is a certain probability of explosion when receiving damage, causing damage to the surrounding area. ． Lucky Cat: According to the combo evaluation, the coins obtained will increase. ■Digital version purchase bonus The equipment item “badge” that can make the game progress smoothly ． Snack Gift Box: Improves the evaluation scale.

※The design, content, and style may be changed without notice.

※For products that contain the first batch of special codes, the first batch of special code stickers will be affixed on the surface of the outer film packaging.

※The number of the first batch of bonus codes is limited, while stocks last.

※The bonus “Corrugated Box”, “DVD”, and “Toy Box” are exclusive bonuses for the physical version.

※The bonus “Dim Sum Gift Box” is an exclusive bonus for the digital version.

※Before using the bonus code, please confirm the network connection environment. The Nintendo Switch version of the game must be connected to the Nintendo eShop.

※The bonus code can only be used once, and please pay attention to the expiration date (until 23:59 on April 26, 2024).

※The digital pre-order bonus will only be sent to players who pre-ordered before 23:59 on April 26, 2023. Nintendo Switch™ version pre-order bonuses will only be sent to players who purchase through the Nintendo eShop.

※The bonus content may be released separately in the future.

※Special codes may be released early without notice.

※Details will be released in the future, please continue to pay attention to get more news.

Collaboration with brand new song by YOKO TAKAHASHI

Lyrics written by YOKO TAKAHASHI and music composed by TOSHIYUKI OMORI, the new song “Crime and Punishment Prayers” jointly created by the two will appear in “SD New Kamen Rider Ranbu” as the BGM of the new DLC level.

Introduction to SJHU (New Japan Heroes Universe)

In 2022, new. The era has begun.

With “Shin Godzilla”, “Evangelion New Theatrical Version: The End”, “New. “Ultraman” and “SHIN KAMEN RIDER”, a miracle project “New Nihon Hero Universe”, which is a collaboration between 4 works, has officially launched.

This project is jointly produced by 4 companies including TOHO, khara, TSUBURAYA PURODUCTIONS and TOEI. Through the participation of the talented creator Hideaki Anno, 4 works named “Shin” span between companies Overcoming obstacles, the dream collaboration consisting of these 4 works, which is enough to represent Japanese “heroes”, has been realized.

In 2021, the four companies held a joint meeting and started planning after obtaining the consent of all employees. The project was officially launched after obtaining the approval of Mr. Anno.

Starting with “Shin Godzilla” in 2016, “Evangelion New Movie: The End” will be released in 2021, and “New. Ultraman will be released on May 13, 2022, and finally “SHIN KAMEN RIDER” will be released in March 2023.

The main visual and emblem of this project were drawn by Maeda Masahiro and Izubuki Hiroshi, who have deep ties to each series of works, to congratulate the launch of this large-scale project.

※The above is the date of public release in Japan.

Commodity Information

Game Name: SD New Kamen Rider Flurry

Listing date: April 27, 2023

Platform: Nintendo Switch™/STEAM®

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

type: action

Game subtitles: Simplified Chinese

Number of players: Offline play: 1 to 2 people / does not support online play

Copyright mark: ©TTITk

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

©khara

© 2022 TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS / TOHO / khara

©ISHIMORI PRODUCTION INC. TOEI COMPANY, LTD. /2023 Shin Kamen Rider Film Partners

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.