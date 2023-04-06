Original title: Zheng Yubo won the Chinese Billiards International Masters Championship

On the evening of the 5th, the global finals of the 11th “Qinhuangdao Bank·Joe’s Cup” Chinese Billiards International Masters Tournament closed at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province. The final was held between two Chinese players, and Zheng Yubo won the championship with 21:15 against female player Tang Chunxiao.

The competition lasted for 16 days and attracted 198 male and female contestants from 40 countries and regions, including 96 Chinese contestants and 102 international contestants. The competition is divided into four stages: the first stage to the third stage are divided into international and domestic groups, and the double elimination system is adopted; in the fourth stage, a total of 32 players from the international group and the domestic group draw lots to fight each other, and the final adopts single elimination system.

In the final, Zheng Yubo started strongly with 4:1 and led 6:3 at the first official timeout. After that, Tang Chunxiao counterattacked one after another to catch up to 8:8, and overtook at 10:8 in the second official timeout. After the two sides fought to 11:11, Zheng Yubo gradually widened the point difference and finally won at 21:15.

The Chinese Billiards International Masters Global Finals was established in 2013. Qiao Yuanxu, chairman of Qinhuangdao Qiao’s Billiards Enterprise Group, said: “This competition is the first international competition of Chinese billiards after entering the World Billiards Championships. The championship bonus is set at 5 million yuan. We will continue to invest and expand the influence of Chinese billiards force.”

Xiao Fengli, director of the Qinhuangdao Sports Bureau, said: “The International Chinese Billiards Masters Tournament originated in Qinhuangdao. After more than ten years of development, it has become one of the most influential billiard events in the world with a wide coverage area. Qinhuangdao will further build billiards through hosting games city, sports city.”

The competition is sponsored by Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau and Qinhuangdao Municipal People’s Government, and undertaken by the Social Sports Center of Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau, Qinhuangdao Sports Bureau and Qinhuangdao Qiao’s Billiard Sports Promotion Co., Ltd. (Reporters Yang Fan, Zhao Penghao)

Photo: Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Shiyao