What are the chocolate egg more original to put in the cart on the occasion of Easter? From those in solidarity to those with the most sought-after ingredients, passing through those elegantly packaged: we have selected 8 Easter products that are perfect as a gift or to be brought to the table as a dessert during this period. Let’s see them together.

With salted caramel

Lidl Italy celebrate Easter with Deluxe, the line of gourmet products that combines quality and convenience. The three delicious variations of chocolate eggs are also part of it. One of them is the milk chocolate egg with salted caramel (pack of 350 g, 7.99 euros), which to all intents and purposes represents an explosive contrast to which it is difficult to say no.

A small gesture of great value

With the donations raised for the purchase of the Easter chocolate eggs of Maria Letizia Verga Committee (in the photo the one with milk, 350 g pack, donation starting from 12 euros), you can contribute to the support of the expansion project of the Monza Center, so as to guarantee high chances of recovery and the best quality of life for young patients sick of leukemia e lymphoma being treated at the facility.

In the egg carton

With the Easter cakes of casamica it is possible to support the hospitality activities of the association, which for many years has been supporting patients who need treatment away from home and their families. For those who want an original and fun idea, here are the Koà eggs (minimum donation 10 euros): four eggs in very fine milk chocolate of 20 grams each, packaged in a witty egg box.

Easter: homemade chocolate eggs

There are those who buy them already packaged and those who… make them themselves! Chocolate eggs cannot be missing in the cart (and on the tables) of Italians but there are those who prefer to make them in their own kitchen. For the occasion, Silikomartthe Italian company specialized in the design and production of premium quality platinum silicone molds and accessories, offers Lucky Bunny (€20.90), a kit of reusable thermoformed molds that allows you to make a real Easter egg in the shape of a bunny.

I’m looking for a friend egg

L’Italian Association for the Fight against Neuroblastoma launches the Easter campaign “I’m looking for a friendly egg”: buying the solidarity eggs of the “Child with the funnel”symbol of the association, scientific research on neuroblastoma can be supported, the extra-cranial tumor which is the leading cause of death from disease in preschool and third most frequent pediatric cancer after leukemia and brain tumors.

Chocolate eggs are vegan for Easter

Probios, the Tuscan company that has become a point of reference for vegan, gluten-free or no added sugar food styles, offers many vegan, dairy-free and egg-free chocolate eggs. In addition to those with 60% dark chocolate and white chocolate, there’s that too with chopped hazelnuts (pack of 200 g, 21.79 euros). A healthy but also green solution, given that the wrapper is plastic free, which can be disposed of in paper.

For those who love strong flavours

In a refined box perfect for gifting, theWhite chocolate egg with salted almond grains and Italian pistachio of The Greedy Traveller it is the delicious alternative to the classic Easter egg. For those who love contrasting flavours, this proposal is truly irresistible.

Emily’s egg in Paris

The egg you don’t expect is the one proposed by Balocco. It is inspired by one of the most loved series of recent times, “Emily in Paris”, available on Netflix and starring actress and influencer Lily Collins. In very fine milk chocolate (pack of 320 g, 14.99 euros), this egg contains many fashion surprises that recall the Parisian atmosphere.

