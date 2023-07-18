Sebastián Caicedo Overcomes Divorce and Finds Love Again with Juliana Diez

Title: Sebastián Caicedo Opens Up About Difficult Divorce with Carmen Villalobos

Subtitle: The Colombian actor reveals his struggles and newfound happiness with Juliana Diez

In a recent interview on the Colombian program “Network,” Sebastián Caicedo candidly shared the challenging period he faced after his divorce from Carmen Villalobos, his wife of 13 years. The actor revealed that it was a complicated time in which he neglected several aspects of his personal life, leading to a weight gain of 14 kilos. However, Caicedo credited his faith for helping him overcome this stage and is now making a comeback in his professional activities with the unwavering support of his new partner, Juliana Diez.

Back in July 2022, after months of speculation, actress Carmen Villalobos took to her social networks to announce the end of her marriage to Sebastián Caicedo. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and surprised their fans, who had followed their journey as a couple for over a decade.

Following their divorce, both Carmen and Sebastián decided to focus on their personal projects and seek new chances at love. Carmen began a new romantic relationship with Venezuelan driver Frederick Oldenburg, while the Colombian actor found love again with compatriot businesswoman Juliana Diez.

In his interview with “Network,” Sebastián Caicedo opened up about the details surrounding his divorce. He revealed that after the breakup, he relocated to Medellín, Colombia, where he experienced demotivation and emotional emptiness. Neglecting his physical health, he gained 14 kilos, which greatly impacted his self-esteem. Despite having the support of friends and family, it was his unwavering faith in God that ultimately helped him overcome this difficult period.

However, Caicedo shared that he has moved on from that uncertain phase and considers himself a “new Sebastián.” He has prioritized his physical and mental well-being and reignited his passion for pursuing new professional projects in the entertainment industry and his business ventures. With a stable relationship with Juliana Diez, Caicedo expressed his willingness to marry again and is excitedly looking forward to fully embracing this new love.

The interview with Sebastián Caicedo offers a glimpse into his journey of healing and personal growth after a challenging divorce. With his newfound happiness and the support of his loved ones, Caicedo is ready to embark on a new chapter in his personal and professional life.

