Jose Luis Dominguez Velazquez Arrested for Murder of Ex-Partner: Family Demands Justice for Rosmery Ponce Pena

Title: Suspect in Murder of Ex-Partner Turns Himself In to Cuban Police

Subtitle: Family Demands Justice for Femicide as 2023 Femicide Cases Escalate in Cuba

Jose Luis Dominguez Velazquez, the presumed author of the murder of his ex-partner, Rosmery Ponce Pena, at the age of 23, turned himself in to the Güines police in the province of Mayabeque last Saturday, according to family sources.

Dominguez, who is 49 years old, had been a fugitive from justice since committing the crime on July 10. He had also allegedly made threats to kill Rosmery’s family, according to the victim’s aunt, Yesmely Pena, in her testimony to independent media outlets.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Pena expressed relief and determination for justice, stating, “Now you are with the authorities and you are going to pay because we will fight for justice to be done.”

It was only on Monday that Pena received news of the suspect’s arrest, thanks to a call from a neighbor, according to her statement to the digital newspaper “14 intervene.”

The family had to contact the Güines police station to discover that the alleged murderer was being prosecuted at the Provincial Criminal Investigation and Operations Unit in San José de las Lajas. Pena denounced the lack of notification and the resulting two days of terror, during which they feared for their lives.

Pena expressed her sister’s relief upon hearing about the arrest, noting that she wants to go to the place where the suspect is detained. The family hopes that he will be sentenced to life imprisonment rather than a shorter term.

The femicide of Rosmery Ponce Pena is one of the most recent cases of sexist crimes in Cuba in 2023. So far, there have been 53 femicides reported this year, surpassing the total from 2022 by almost 20 cases.

Rosmery’s two-year-old son has been greatly affected by the loss of his mother, displaying restlessness and constantly seeking her presence. The family continues to demand justice for the untimely death of their loved one, who had a bright future and adored her son.

Rosmery’s aunt has taken to social media to denounce the femicide and the suspect’s escape. She has passionately requested justice for the crime and lovingly remembered her beloved niece.

On the night of July 10, Dominguez fatally shot Rosmery in the head while she was visiting a friend. The young woman was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

As femicides escalate in Cuba, the government and society face the urgent task of addressing this alarming issue and ensuring the safety of women.

