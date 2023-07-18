Maximizing the Benefits of the CalFresh Program: A Guide to Using the EBT Card Correctly

Title: A Guide to Using CalFresh EBT Cards Correctly and Avoiding Extra Charges

Subtitle: Beneficiaries of the CalFresh program can make the most of their EBT cards with these helpful tips

[City], [State] – The CalFresh program, one of the most widely utilized government benefits in the United States, provides eligible individuals with an EBT card to purchase food and withdraw cash. However, understanding how to effectively use these cards and avoid additional charges remains a recurring question among program beneficiaries.

To address these concerns, Directorio Cubanos offers guidance and information to help participants make the most of their CalFresh benefits. First and foremost, it is crucial to save receipts from every transaction to keep track of the account balance. By regularly checking the remaining balance before shopping, beneficiaries can ensure they stay within their approved limit.

The EBT card provides the option to withdraw the entire balance at once, either at an ATM or a point-of-sale (POS) system. However, it is important to note that some ATMs charge fees for cash withdrawals, which can be avoided whenever possible. To prevent unexpected charges, it is recommended to assess the limits established by ATMs and plan accordingly. Additionally, beneficiaries can conveniently check their EBT card balance by visiting the website www.ebt.ca.gov.

When using the EBT card at a POS, it is advisable to employ the card strictly for purchasing groceries. The option to withdraw cash is available but should be used sparingly. It is worth mentioning that users will not face any penalties for utilizing their food stamp benefits.

It is important to note that some stores may charge a fee for cash withdrawals if a purchase is not made. Therefore, it is highly encouraged that beneficiaries inquire about the store’s policies and fees associated with cash withdrawals beforehand.

To prevent unnecessary expenses, it is crucial to be cautious of the number of cash withdrawals made from ATMs or POS systems. After making four cash withdrawals in a month, each additional withdrawal will incur a charge of $0.80 USD.

By adhering to these tips and suggestions, CalFresh beneficiaries can navigate their EBT card usage effectively, ensuring they optimize their benefits and avoid any unnecessary charges.

