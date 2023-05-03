Selina denies quitting the entertainment circle, saying that the pace of work will be adjusted after giving birth_Situation_Media_Plan

Original title: Selina denies quitting the entertainment industry, saying that the pace of work will be adjusted after giving birth

Sohu Entertainment News According to media reports, Selina (Ren Jiaxuan), who concentrates on raising her baby, rarely updates her social networking site. Many fans are worried whether she will temporarily retire from the entertainment industry. In this regard, she explained to the public for the first time that she admitted that her work pace will be adjusted after giving birth, but she has no plans to retire. And said, “I will still come out from time to time to meet with you. The only thing that is certain is that the podcast program will not stop, and I will continue to share interesting things about parenting with fans.”

When asked about her marriage plans a few days ago, Selina said in a low-key manner: “We have normal plans for our future life plans, but during this period, the pregnancy has brought me a lot of pressure. I want to stabilize my physical condition first and wait for the cashews to be born safely. ” She also admitted that she was very nervous after pregnancy, and even turned down most of the work, and even vomited to the media present: “The next time I see everyone, the childbirth should be over.” As for when she will return to work, she said: ” I don’t know how my body and mind will be after giving birth, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, and I don’t want to think about anything first.”

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: