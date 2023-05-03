Home » LinkedIn is trying to let AI write cover letters for users
LinkedIn, which has already begun to implement Microsoft’s comprehensive AI strategy, has recently started a new attempt. The platform recently opened up an experimental feature to Premium subscribers that allows AI to generate a cover letter-like message for you to send to recruiters on the platform. After the update, users will be able to see a new option to “message to recruiting team drafted by AI” on LinkedIn’s job search page. It writes content based on “user profiles, hiring managers, job descriptions, and companies of interest” to make messages “highly personal.”

In the example provided by the official, the message reads like the opening sentences of a cover letter, and the final product may vary depending on the amount of information in the user profile. LinkedIn stresses that “personality still matters,” so it’s best for users to double-check and edit text before sending a message.

See also  God of War: Ragnarök's theme has an English translation - God of War: Ragnarök

