Serie D: Ferroviária (SP) beats Souza (PB) in the interior of São Paulo

Serie D: Ferroviária (SP) beats Souza (PB) in the interior of São Paulo

Ferroviária (SP) started with an advantage in the confrontation with Souza (PB) in the quarterfinals of Série D. In the first leg, the team from São Paulo scored 1-0 at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

The match was broadcast live on TV Brazil. The result gives Locomotiva the advantage of a draw in the second leg, scheduled for next Sunday (3), at 3 pm, at Antônio Marques da Silva Mariz, Marizão, in the municipality of Sousa, in Paraíba. In case of victory by a minimum difference of Souza, the decision will be on penalties. Any victory by two or more goals from the Paraíba team gives Souza a spot.

Whoever advances in this confrontation will be in the semifinals of the tournament and will win a place in the 2024 Série C.

The goal of today’s afternoon game in the interior of São Paulo was scored by center forward Pilar. The number 9 took advantage of the cross from the right with opportunism and set the score in the 40th minute of the opening stage.

With information from Agência Brasil

