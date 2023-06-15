“Set off!”Fun Wild Bar” The six-member group of fun friends integrates into nature to experience different lives_Guangming.com

On June 15th, the trendy outdoor sports social reality show “Go! “Fun Wild Bar” officially announced the guest lineup, and simultaneously released the guest lineup posters and official announcement IDs, Chen Linong, Dong Baoshi, Sunnee Yang Yunqing, Yao Chen, Yuan Shanshan, Zhang Zhenyue (arranged by the initials of their names) 6 “urban” with different styles “Savage”, unexpectedly “debut in a group” made netizens call: wild enough!

Not only that, the program will be based on the base camp, with OG in the circle leading novice artists to participate in outdoor sports as a gameplay. While showing the life attitudes and cultures of different sports circles, it will also enhance the concept of social interaction, allowing outdoor sports and social interaction to naturally integrate, and also Let you experience different life by going out of the city and integrating into nature, and create a “trend sports version metamorphosis”.

Yao Chen “found a side job” in Wanning. Dong Baoshi doesn’t play rap to challenge himself. Netizens: full of wildness!

Today, the trendy outdoor sports social reality show “Let’s Go! “Fun Wild Bar” officially announced the poster of the guest lineup, along with the guest official announcement ID, Chen Linong, Dong Baoshi, Sunnee Yang Yunqing, Yao Chen, Yuan Shanshan, Zhang Zhenyue (in alphabetical order) 6 “Fun Wild Newcomers” Form the fun wild group, under the leadership of OG in the outdoor circle, they will jointly release the “wild” side.

In the poster, 6 guests are running in the wild, vividly reflecting the atmosphere of “escaping” from the city and entering the natural life. The multi-dimensional artist’s “cross-server same frame” also made netizens call out: This configuration is really wild! In fact, the selection of guests by the program group this time also reflects “Departure! “Fun Wild Bar” advocates the concept of enjoying trendy outdoor sports.

Chen Linong, who is good at track and field and sports MAX, will show his “wildness” for the first time, challenging a new attempt at outdoor socializing; rap OG “old uncle” Dong Baoshi, unlocking new life experiences across borders; Sunnee Yang Yunqing, who won the 50-meter swimming championship in the sports meeting, will The sports radar turns to the “wild” outdoors; Yuan Shanshan, who envies many girls with her vest line, can win another vote with the image of “the wildest goddess”? Zhang Zhenyue, an outdoor enthusiast with his own “wild physique”, and Yao Chen, a “special soldier of internal entertainment“, joining this time can be said to be returning to their “old profession”. The perfect match between the guests and the program made netizens unable to resist online reminders: Hurry up! It is also very exciting to see what kind of sparks the six guests with different personalities will create in the sports!

“Set off!”Fun Wild Bar” is about to be broadcast, sports and social breakthrough i people become e people

Guests who have lived in the city for a long time went to live outdoors and transformed into “urban savages” to challenge a different life. It is foreseeable that this upcoming “Trend Sports Version Metamorphosis” is full of freshness. It is reported that in the previous program Reuters, Yao Chen became the owner of a small coconut shop and got the attention of many netizens. In the video, his “one-stop” service of opening and delivering coconuts for customers on the spot was ridiculed by fans: “Yao Chen found a side job in Wanning”, which also made the audience feel that this “wild game” program will bring What a novel life memoir I look forward to.

In addition, in the official announcement ID released simultaneously today, the guests “traveled” from the urbanites at home to the mountains, rivers and seas in one second, which also reflected the “wild” temperament of the show. When the performance of variety shows collides with the limit of skills, what kind of story will happen between them? What kind of social attributes will they show when they are infected by different life attitudes? What kind of new social era will it open in sports? A brand-new program setting, “Go! “Fun Wild Bar” has filled the audience’s expectations before it goes online.

Sports are not only sports, but also a way of socializing, which can quickly become familiar to people. It is reported that the 6 guests of the fun wild group in the show will gradually unlock natural maps of different scenery and experience the colorful life in the wild. They will sail on the ocean and enjoy the excitement of sea sports; travel upstream in the forest to feel the tranquility and mystery of the mountains; climb up the mountains to challenge both height and physical fitness… Abundant outdoor scenes and popular outdoor scenes Sports packages are presented, and all kinds of sports are played in one go. In the process of the guests, from strange to familiar, from “autistic” to “wonderful”, the audience can also discover more of them and have a stronger sense of substitution.

In this fiery midsummer, “Go! “Fun Wild Bar” is about to lead the audience on a social journey of outdoor sports. This is not an ordinary outdoor sports program. It is about enjoying sports itself and pursuing the fun of individual expression; it is about experiencing the “wildness” that combines sports, nature and social interaction. Let’s go now, let’s go wild!

[

责编：张晓荣 ]