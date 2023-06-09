The 2nd AMIRI Prize officially opened | Hypebeast

The AMIRI Prize is a fashion award and incubator initiated by Mike Amiri to encourage, nurture and showcase emerging creative talents from the fashion field. After the inaugural award in 2021, the AMIRI Prize returns in 2023. Along with Mike Amiri, members of the AMIRI Prize jury include A-COLD-WALL* founder and creative director Samuel Ross, Kid Super founder and creative director Colm Dillane, designer Salehe Bembury, well-known stylist Law Roach 9 other industry experts with outstanding achievements and unique insights.

The second AMIRI Prize opened to the world for the first time on June 6 through the www.amiriprize.com website, and the winners will be announced in early October. The winner of the 2023 AMIRI Prize will receive $100,000 in brand support funding and a year of personal mentorship from AMIRI founder and creative director Mike Amiri.