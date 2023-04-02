He’s behind the mask. He’s the great unknown who created the modern, sometimes extreme prog sound of Sermon drives. Accompanied by drummer James Stewart (formerly Vader) and producer Scott Atkins, whom he describes as the third band member, the wholesome and oppressive darkness can now develop further. The band’s sudden disappearance after the first album and a single gig only made them all the more intriguing and mysterious. The Second „Of Golden Verse“ takes into account the gloom of recent years and also strives for skillful further development in a sympathetically clear framework.

It all comes together in a slick, highly entertaining way on the quasi-title track, “Golden.” The jittery start with fine clear vocals – a feast for fans of Soen and Katatonia, which also applies musically to large parts of the record – entertains, but also makes it clear that something is brewing here. Sermon venture deeper and deeper into the dark, complex and at the same time atmospheric arrangement. Powerful vocal melodies, demanding attempts at polyrhythms and a dense atmosphere come together. The emphatically powerful, downright epic finale gets under your skin in the best sense of the word.

Complex, overly long songs are their specialty, and so it’s hardly surprising that the almost eight-minute “Senescence” also knows how to enchant. Actually very little happens here. Minutes of piano sounds, sublime reduction and a late, only shadowy take-off play with elements of a prog ballad, on which he puts his very own stamp. On the other hand, “Royal” throws the proverbial door in after the intro, taking with it a little of the debut’s occasional raging fury and driving the darkness into new, even shuddering corners. The individual parts only slowly come together, but the prog collage sticks – pleasantly different, poisonous, entertaining.

No revolution, but skilful evolution: Sermon open a new chapter with familiar means, strive for fresh subtleties and continue to live out their dark prog visions. It reduces the sometimes rough heaviness of the debut and leaves more room for emotionally charged, melancholic-misanthropic hymns of the demanding kind. “Of Golden Verse” only unfolds its full radiance after a few runs, but then you can’t get it out of your head – another one little marvel, as odd as it is captivating. Mystery or not, musically Sermon are beyond any doubt with this exciting pearl.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/31/2023

Available through: Prosthetic Records (Cargo Records)

Website: www.sermonsound.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Sermonsound

Slider-Pic (c) Jack Snell

Category: Magazin, Reviews