Seth Rogen Offers Vacation Home Stays for $42 a Night

If you’ve ever fantasized about vacationing with Seth Rogen, now’s your chance. Airbnb recently teamed up with the movie superstar to offer a stay at one of its branded Houseplant vacation homes for $42 a night, including access to all the amenities of the house, as well as interacting with Seth Rogen himself and making pottery in an in-house studio .

This Houseplant vacation home in suburban Los Angeles features pottery made or collected by Seth Rogen and homeware from cannabis brand Houseplant. Airbnb provides a unique vacation experience. Residents can freely use the outdoor terrace, swimming pool, enjoy the sunshine and style of California, and even get free food in the refrigerator. In addition, Seth Rogen also carefully prepared vinyl music to share with the residents. He said: “Join us, you will have the ultimate experience!”

Seth Rogen’s “Houseplant” holiday villa experience will be scheduled on February 15th, 16th, and 17th, and reservations will be open at 10 am on February 7th, Pacific time. Interested parties may wish to go to Airbnb to learn more.

