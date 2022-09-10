Today (September 10), starring Niu Ben, a famous performance artist of the older generation, starring Pei Jiongqi and Wang Kan, and the children’s film “Shining Bugle” directed by Han Tianshan was officially released on the screen nationwide. As a masterpiece of art filmed in Shaanxi, the film was shot in Xi’an, Tongchuan and other places during the filming, using images to convey red memories, and using screen stories to interpret the power of belief and the inheritance of the golden spirit.







“Shining Bugle” tells the story of young people from Xi’an and Tongchuan who actively participated in the “Little Red Army Summer Camp” held in Hongzhaojin, Tongchuan City, Shaanxi Province, an old revolutionary area during the summer vacation. ) After collecting an old bugle from the Red Army period, he was inspired to follow the red footprints, overcome difficulties and obstacles, and train and grow.







At the film viewing seminar held not long ago, experts and scholars affirmed the exploration of “Shining Bugle” in the narrative and art of children’s film, which effectively integrates the innovative expressions of military, adventure and inspiration, and believes that the film is the current Filmmakers provide inspiration on “what is a children’s film and how to make a good children’s film”. The most valuable thing is that the film is based on the Shaanxi-Gansu revolutionary base of Zhaojin, and the spirit of Zhaojin is properly run through, fully realizing the good combination of innocence and red gene inheritance, and excellent storyline and audio-visual effects. , but also refreshing and resonating with children’s audiences.







September 10 is the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. In Xi’an Wanda Cinema, many children, accompanied by their parents, grandparents, went into the theater to watch this movie. When an old Red Army bugle that has been baptized by gunfire and smoke opened the prelude to the story, the film is interspersed with childlike storylines, whether Niu Ben plays the old Red Army soldier Zheng Hongbing, and shouts loudly: “We still have Children, let the children keep on blowing!” Still the young actor Zheng Siyuan answered “I will never be a deserter”, which moved audiences big and small – the red gene is endless and passed down from generation to generation. In the film, you can see new A generation of teenagers has experienced trials and hardships, thrived, continued to pursue their dreams of red blood, and cultivated more patriotic feelings, inspiring teenagers to clarify their life direction and firm belief in social practice.







It is worth mentioning that Niu Ben, known as the “evergreen tree in the movie world“, once again showed the wonderful acting skills of “old drama bones” in the film, combining the tenacity in the bones of a veteran with the modesty towards the younger generation. Kindly interpreted. Director Han Tianshan told reporters that during the filming, Niu Ben ignored his 80s and took the initiative to shoot scenes such as taking the old bugle from a high place that was difficult to climb. His dedicated performance moved all the creative teams deeply. It is a film work. example to learn from.



The children’s movie “Shining Bugle” was directed and produced by the China Care for the Next Generation Working Committee and the Communist Party of China Tongchuan Municipal Committee, produced by Shaanxi Tianlang Qiankun Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and distributed by Beijing Qianlang Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Photo courtesy of Yuan Yihan, an intern of Sun Huan, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry