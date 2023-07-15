Shakira’s New Romance? Colombian Singer Linked to Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Title: Shakira Sparks Dating Rumors with Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler

Subtitle: A New Romance Blooms as Colombian Singer Explores Miami’s Dating Scene

Since her recent relocation to Miami, Colombian singer Shakira has been surrounded by dating rumors. The latest suitor to capture her attention is none other than Miami Heat basketball player, Jimmy Butler. Reports suggest that the two have been on multiple dates, but are taking things slow.

According to the Us Weekly portal, Shakira and Butler have been seen together on several occasions. However, it is still too early to determine if their relationship has long-term potential. The 13-year age difference between them does not seem to bother either party. The pair were even spotted sitting apart from each other at Wimbledon in London, although their presence in the same venue adds fuel to the dating rumors.

A source close to the situation revealed, “Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s happy to spend time with him.” Their fondness for each other is also strengthened by a shared love for NBA basketball, particularly for the Miami Heat, who recently reached the League Finals. It is worth noting that Shakira’s children are fans of the team.

The source emphasized that Shakira and ‘Jimmy Buckets’ have only recently become acquainted and have started following each other on social media. The basketball player’s first interaction with the singer was when he liked her video, in which Shakira was seen cheering for the Miami Heat during a game in May.

Shakira’s arrival in Miami followed her highly publicized separation from long-time partner Gerard Piqué in June 2022. Despite the media scandal surrounding their breakup, the singer decided to distance herself from Barcelona while her ex-partner quickly moved on to a new relationship.

During this period, Shakira experienced a rejuvenation in her career, achieving one success after another. She openly discussed her separation and emotional journey in collaborations with DJ Bizarrap and Karol G. Her presence in Miami has also attracted the attention of several other notable figures, such as actors Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and singer Alejandro Sanz.

The singer also revealed that she faced the most challenging part of her separation while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was hospitalized. Speaking to People en Español magazine in June, Shakira shared, “My dad went to Barcelona to comfort me after the sadness over my separation consumed me. While I was at my son Milan’s first communion, he was seriously injured in an accident. It all happened at once. My house was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my father was in the Intensive Care Unit.”

As Shakira continues to rebuild her life and embrace new opportunities, all eyes are on her budding romance with Jimmy Butler. Miami is abuzz with excitement, and fans eagerly await updates on this potential power couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

