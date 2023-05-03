“Shared Dreams”: Cassation annulled three dismissals and they will investigate Schoklender’s relatives again

The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation annulled the dismissals of several defendants in the framework of the case “Shared dreams“, fraud against the State and the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Foundation through the construction of social housing.

The judges Gustavo Hornos, Javier Carbajo y Mariano Borinsky they gave rise to a proposal by the prosecution and annulled the dismissals of Leonardo Alejandro Hubscher, Walter Abel Cavagliato y Federico Segurawho had been dismissed on December 23, 2019.

The three are accused of forging a participation in the maneuvers against the brothers Sergio y Pablo Shocklender pretending to be owners of companies for which they would not have had the necessary financial solvency.

The indictment pointed to the alleged “intervention in maneuvers tending to give a lawful appearance to money of alleged spurious origin“.

“In the case, it is investigated as a criminal hypothesis that Sergio Mauricio and Pablo Guillermo Schoklender, using the prestige and trajectory of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association, would have used the foundation of which they were proxies, in collusion with national, provincial public officials and municipal, to manage and illegally obtain funds from the Ministry of Public Works,” explained the highest criminal court.

The dismissal for the defendants – maintains the resolution of Cassation, of about 40 pages – “omitted to examine issues that the prosecution had brought to its attention and that were relevant to determine, according to each case, the possible criminally relevant intervention and the knowledge of the unlawful acts on the part of the suspects”.

The ruling maintains that the state of “negative certainty that requires a similar temperament in the procedural stage that the cause is going through” does not exist. It means that all three will again be under investigation.

The Shared Dreams Cause broke out in 2008 and was elevated in its main section to an oral trial four years ago and is filed before the Federal Oral Court number five.

