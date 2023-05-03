Battle and victory, the Ekipe Orizzonte conquers Padua and flies to the championship final

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Test of strength and nerves for the Ekipe Orizzonte. High school exam passed with full marks for the team coached by Martina Miceli who won by a measure 10-9 in Padua in the semi-finals of the Scudetto…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Battle and victory, Ekipe Orizzonte conquers Padua and flies to the championship final appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».