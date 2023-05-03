President Nayib Bukele is the president with the highest approval in Latin America

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, obtained the highest approval among different leaders in the Latin American region, according to data compiled by DatoWorld.

According to statistics, President Bukele obtained 91% approval from Salvadorans. This figure is considerably higher than the rest of the percentages on the list. In second place is the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, with 63% and in third place is the president of the Dominican Republic with 61%, Luis Abinader.

Other politicians appear on the list, all with approval ratings below 50%, such as:

Luis Lacalle, Uruguayan president, with 47%.

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula (44%) .

President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, 44% approval.

Gustavo Petro, Colombian president (36%).

Luis Arce, Bolivian president, with 36%.

President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who has a 31% approval rating.

Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua, with 30%.

And the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric (30%).