Home » President Nayib Bukele is the president with the highest approval in Latin America
News

President Nayib Bukele is the president with the highest approval in Latin America

by admin
President Nayib Bukele is the president with the highest approval in Latin America
Home Political class President Nayib Bukele is the president with the highest approval in Latin America
Political class cover

May 03, 2023, 12:46 pm

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, obtained the highest approval among different leaders in the Latin American region, according to data compiled by DatoWorld.

According to statistics, President Bukele obtained 91% approval from Salvadorans. This figure is considerably higher than the rest of the percentages on the list. In second place is the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, with 63% and in third place is the president of the Dominican Republic with 61%, Luis Abinader.

Other politicians appear on the list, all with approval ratings below 50%, such as:

  • Luis Lacalle, Uruguayan president, with 47%.
  • President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula (44%) .
  • President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, 44% approval.
  • Gustavo Petro, Colombian president (36%).
  • Luis Arce, Bolivian president, with 36%.
  • President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who has a 31% approval rating.
  • Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua, with 30%.
  • And the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric (30%).



Next PostEl Salvador already has first-world medical equipment

See also  On the boulevards of Udine as on the track: the velox and fines increase, more than 700 penalties in nine months

You may also like

Trentino farmers, crazy costs and the threat of...

Father of Orlando Liñán injured in robbery in...

How to check unregistered online casino and sports...

In motion against a van in Cagliari, a...

A prisoner accused of the homicide of a...

Student kills nine people in school in Serbia...

Serie A: Napoli towards the Scudetto, Lazio-Sassuolo 1-0...

Petro’s explanation for the rudeness of Spanish deputies

FGR requests that the house of the Chalchuapa...

Football: Napoli arrives in Fvg, the embrace of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy