[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 02, 2023]At the beginning of the new year on January 1, Zhu Jingjian, a Chinese garden and landscape designer, walked into the theater to watch the last performance of the Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe in San Jose, California. He said that watching Shen Yun is an audio-visual feast, and everyone should enjoy it.

Zhu Jingjian: “I feel the power and beauty of the dancers today. They express well and let me see a lot of artistic effects. Regardless of the setting, their dancing and singing are very good. And I found that after three different kinds of enjoyment: visual, auditory, and spiritual.”

Garden landscape designer Zhu Jingjian has won the “Private Garden Design First Prize” from Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior. He said that Shen Yun performances have profound connotations.

Zhu Jingjian: “I think she is expressing the love of a human being, the relationship between God and man, the love of husband and wife, parents for their children, and the love between people. I feel that she is expressing this thing.

“Because art will make people concentrate on observing and enjoying. I think there is such a program so that everyone should come and enjoy it.

“Yesterday I chatted with some friends from China. I think if there is a gap in (historical) history, come here to take a look. It is a condensed version of understanding history, which is quite good.”

He marveled at the young dancers.

Zhu Jingjian: “I think they really made a lot of sacrifices (efforts), because I am also observing the muscles of their boys and the softness of their women, all of which make me feel that what is art is developed to the extreme (to) a feeling of.”

He is also concerned that the show reveals the persecution against religious groups in China today.

Zhu Jingjian: “I think it is absolutely wrong to treat people unfairly. It is absolutely not allowed to harvest organs. Even people should respect people.”

He said that Shen Yun has made great contributions to promoting traditional Chinese culture on the world stage.

Zhu Jingjian: “I think it is very special and very contributive, because you convey this good news to so many foreigners in this way, and we see that it is all foreigners who are watching. I think this is all for them. Impact.”

