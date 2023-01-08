[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 09, 2023]Dave Menshew is a professor at an adult university. On the evening of January 7, he and his wife (Sharon Menshew) watched the fourth performance of the Shen Yun New Era Troupe at the San Francisco Opera House. They expressed their appreciation for the mission of the show to revive traditional culture.

Dave Menshew: “I have heard of Shen Yun for many years, and I have heard many people speak highly of Shen Yun’s dance and art. Their talent is unparalleled, the music is very beautiful, and we are very impressed by what we saw and heard tonight. Love it. It’s a whole new (artistic) level.”

Having heard about Shen Yun for many years, the couple finally went to the theater to watch it, and appreciated the performance’s mission of revitalizing traditional culture.

Sharon Menshew: “I was born and raised in San Francisco. My parents immigrated to the U.S. from China in the late 50s, so I’m a first generation Asian American. It was great to see this show, and it reminds me I recall many stories about China that my grandmother and parents told me.”

Dave Menshew: “It was a noble mission. I was really happy to see a show like this. Unless you come to a show like this in person, you don’t get such a rich cultural experience.”

Sharon Menshew: “I think people need to understand that there is such a history, such a rich history. We can learn a lot from stories, and dance tells those stories. You don’t need to speak Chinese to learn in dance stories , which I think is very important today.”

Shen Yun artists bravely convey the truth despite the pressure of persecution, and their courage is admirable.

Sharon Menshew: “I think it’s great because it’s a full circle, for people who come here to understand what they’ve been through to get to where they are today, and to be able to share those stories. You don’t see a show like this in China , seeing many good people being beaten and persecuted for trying to tell the truth or to live freely.”

Dave Menshew: “Some people can achieve greatness through focus. That’s what everyone sees here. From musicians to hosts to actors on stage, they have a lot of focus and dedication to their ideals.”

They found the show inspiring and recommend it to everyone.

Dave Menshew: “There are a lot of people who feel helpless after a few years of the pandemic. I think they need inspiration, and this show can inspire them.”

