guideSummary of evening announcements: Yiling Pharmaceutical, Tong Ren Tang, Hang Seng Electronics and other companies issued important announcements.

Yiling Pharmaceutical: Lianhua Qingwen Capsules (Granules) included in the “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 10)”

Yiling Pharmaceutical (002603.SZ)Announcement, recently, the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine jointly issued the “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 10)”. The patented traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules produced by the company and the patented traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Granules produced by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Beijing Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are listed as recommended drugs for the treatment of light and medium-sized TCM.

GEM: The fire in some auxiliary workshops of its subsidiaries has limited impact on current operations and performance

GEM (002340.SZ) Announcement, the subsidiary GEM (Jiangsu) Cobalt Industry Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary GEM (Jiangsu) Cobalt Industry Co., Ltd., an auxiliary process for the production of cobalt products, caught fire at 12:00 on January 7, 2023. The fire was extinguished on the day of the fire. The fire did not cause any Casualties. The company has insured the relevant property insurance and has reported the case to the insurance company, and the work of relevant insurance loss verification and claim settlement is being carried out in an orderly manner. The fire has limited impact on the company’s current operations and performance, and the specific losses are under review.

Hang Seng Electronics: The actual controller will be changed from Ma Yun to no actual controller

Hang Seng Electronics (600570.SH)According to the announcement, the change in the upper-level equity structure of the controlling shareholder Hangzhou Hang Seng Electronics Group Co., Ltd. led to a change in the equity of the company’s actual controller. After this equity change, the controlling shareholder of Hang Seng Electronics is still Hang Seng Group, and the actual controller of Hang Seng Electronics will be changed from Jack Ma to no actual controller.

Tongrentang: Some products are transferred out of the reimbursement scope of Beijing medical insurance drugs

Announcement of Tong Ren Tang (600085.SH)Therefore, some varieties of the company and its holding subsidiary Beijing Tongrentang Technology Development Co., Ltd. were transferred out of the reimbursement scope of Beijing medical insurance drugs. Among the company’s main product series, the sales amount of the varieties involved in the reimbursement scope of Beijing’s medical insurance drugs in 2021 is as follows: Tongren Niuhuang Qingxin Pills are about 142.06 million yuan, Tongren Dahuoluo Pills are about 65.63 million yuan, and Liuwei Dihuang Soft Capsules are about 10.5 million yuan. million, accounting for 0.97%, 0.45% and 0.07% of the consolidated sales amount in 2021, respectively.

Jinggong Steel Structure: signed a strategic cooperation agreement with State Power Investment Corporation on BIPV business

Announcement of Jinggong Steel Structure (600496.SH)the company signed a “Strategic Cooperation Agreement” with a subsidiary of State Power Investment Group Co., Ltd. and a holding subsidiary of State Power Investment Group Industrial Fund Management Co., Ltd. to jointly develop building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) business.

Shaanxi International Investment A Performance Report: Net profit in 2022 will increase by 24% year-on-year

Shaanxi State Investment A (000563.SZ)Announced the 2022 annual performance bulletin. In 2022, the company achieved a total operating income of 1.898 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.56%; after accruing a 139 million yuan asset impairment provision, it realized a net profit of 910 million yuan attributable to the parent company, a year-on-year increase of 24.29%; basic earnings per share 0.2296 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.31%.

AVIC Heavy Machinery: AVIC Industry and Finance intends to reduce its shareholding in the company

Announcement of AVIC Heavy Machinery (600765.SH)AVIC Industry and Finance intends to exchange the company’s shares it holds for the shares of securities investment funds such as Cathay Pacific China Securities Military ETF and other ETFs, and reduce its holdings by no more than 29.4459 million shares of AVIC Heavy Machinery (accounting for 2.00% of the company’s total share capital). share of the fund.

Zhefu Holdings: Signed a cooperation framework agreement for the Yichang Hydropower High-end Manufacturing Industrial Park Project

Announcement of Zhefu Holdings (002266.SZ), the company, the People’s Government of Yichang City, Hubei Province, and China Three Gorges Corporation recently signed the “Yichang Hydropower High-end Manufacturing Industrial Park Project Cooperation Framework Agreement.” Three Gorges Corporation and Zhefu Holdings will set up a joint venture company in Yichang City, dedicated to building a pumped storage and clean energy equipment production base.

Dabeinong: From January to December 2022, the cumulative sales revenue of live pigs is 9.386 billion yuan

Dabeinong (002385.SZ) Announcement, The sales of live pigs in December 2022 The total number of live pigs sold by the company’s holding and shareholding companies in the month was 553,100 heads, and the cumulative number of pigs from January to December was 4,431,200 heads. Yuan. The average sales price of the company’s holding and joint-stock companies’ commodity fat pigs was 19.25 yuan/kg.

Dashi Intelligent: Subsidiary won the bid for the smart hospital project

Dashi Intelligent (002421.SZ) Announcementa wholly-owned subsidiary Dashi Jiuxin recently won the bids for the smart surgery department project of Chongqing Qianjiang Central Hospital and the operating room purification project of Zhengyang District of Chongqing Qianjiang Central Hospital, with a total bid amount of 60.6017 million yuan.

Xinyuan Micro: Zhongke Tiansheng intends to reduce its holdings of no more than 2% of the company’s shares

Xinyuanwei (688037.SH) Announcementthe shareholder Zhongke Tiansheng intends to reduce the number of shares held by the company through block transactions to no more than 1.8524 million shares, that is, no more than 2% of the company’s total share capital.

Special offer for fans: choose one of the five popular products of Haostock APP and experience it for five days! Welcome to download the registration experience!