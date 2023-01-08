Just over three weeks and Prenoto Salute will cross the finish line of the first six months of use. The platform, developed by Liguria Digitale and launched on 29 July, exceeded 60,000 bookings, totaling an average of over 10,000 bookings per month. Numbers that increasingly confirm the liking of Ligurian citizens for this new booking channel, which has been added to those already present and used.

“The numbers of these first months – says the president of the Region Giovanni Toti – confirm that the service has become to all intents and purposes a tool appreciated by citizens that still has enormous potential for development. Prenoto Salute rewards the decision to focus more and more on agile tools, through which citizens are given the opportunity to dialogue with the public administration, in particular with the health system, at any time and from any place, simply by connecting with a PC or from own smartphone. A simplification which, for example, has helped to recover 14,502 appointments (5,812 radiology, 1,928 first visits and 6,762 laboratory tests), thus allowing these appointments to be immediately put back on the agenda, making them available again for citizens”.

“Within the next few months ‘Prenoto Salute’ will become a universal platform available to both the CUP, pharmacies and the individual citizen. ‘Prenoto Salute’, a flexible, powerful and innovative platform – adds the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola- is implementing further improvements. Citizens who find themselves booking a visit with a certain order of priority are immediately offered, in the event of lack of availability within the set times, the first following useful date, avoiding further calls for the same citizen”.

“Prenoto Salute has so far allowed Ligurians to book 62,712 services – explains Enrico Castanini, sole director of Liguria Digitale – Of these, 21,180 were for radiology exams, 8,904 for first specialist visits and 32,628 for laboratory exams, the latest type of booking made available on the platform in chronological order, activated last November 30th. An important result, obtained by Prenoto Salute thanks to its ease of use and the convenience of being able to carry out any type of operation, including cancellation, directly from your PC or smartphone and at any time of the day or night, even when the other channels reservations are not available”.

The numbers confirm that the use of Prenoto Salute remains consistent even after 6 pm and up to midnight. 14,000 bookings were recorded in this time slot, a sign that with the introduction of this new tool (which has supported and not replaced the of reservations already active) we went to intercept the need of a good number of users who, through traditional channels, had difficulty booking perhaps due to their working hours. In this same time slot, from 18 to 24, there were instead 3,241 cancellations (23% of the total made through Prenoto Salute).

Another singular fact is that the platform records accesses literally at any time, even in the middle of the night: 42 accesses between 2 and 3 in the morning, 9 between 3 and 4, 16 between 4 and 5. For that which concerns days, on the other hand, in absolute value the highest numbers are obviously recorded from Monday to Friday but Prenoto Salute also managed 6,668 reservations over the weekend, 3,590 at and 3.078 the . In short, more than 10% of accesses to the Prenoto Salute platform take place on weekends.