Building High Ground: Highlights from the 2023 World Computing Conference in Changsha, Hunan

South of the Great Lake丨”Calculation” to build high ground in the future

Changsha, Hunan – The 2023 World Computing Conference kicked off in Changsha, Hunan from September 15th to 16th. This conference, with the theme “Computing All Things, Xiangyue’s Future – New Transformations in the Computing Industry,” aimed to explore the cutting-edge development trends in the computing industry and accelerate the industrialization process of innovative computing technologies and results.

The conference brought together excellent experts and scholars in the field of computing, providing a platform for the collision of ideas and the sharing of knowledge. It showcased the importance of data computing algorithms in the era of intelligence and highlighted the role of computing power in supporting the development of the digital economy.

Hunan, as the permanent host of the conference, has been at the forefront of promoting computing power, algorithms, and data. With the advantage of China‘s supercomputing center, the province has focused on the integrated development of computing power, computing network, and industrial clusters such as advanced computing, audio and video, and Beidou large-scale applications. These efforts have helped the province’s digital economy exceed 1.5 trillion yuan.

One of the highlights of the conference was the demonstration of the Changsha 5A-level intelligent computing center, which utilizes an immersed phase change liquid-cooled computer. This computer, developed by Sugon Hunan Company, provides powerful computing power support for enterprises, universities, and scientific research institutions. It represents the importance of computing power as a base for supporting digital transformation and driving industrial upgrading.

Another significant development is the World Computing·Changsha Smart Valley, located in the Xiangjiang New District. This project, with a total investment of over 18 billion yuan, aims to provide comprehensive technological innovation and industry improvement services, including computing power support, to 100,000 scientific researchers and 1,500 R&D institutions. The intelligent valley joined hands with Changsha Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center to release 200P AI computing power and the second batch of smart scenarios, further enhancing the capabilities of the computing industry in Hunan.

Hunan has also focused on the systematic development and large-scale deployment of digital infrastructure. The provincial government has issued the “Hunan Provincial Computing Power Support Capacity Improvement Action Plan (2022-2025),” which lays out the integrated development of computing power, computing network, algorithm, and data. These efforts have resulted in a total computing power of over 5,000PF and the construction of 115,000 5G base stations, ranking first in the country.

The integration of computing power and digital empowerment has brought profound changes to traditional manufacturing companies in Hunan. Companies like Hunan Red Sun Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. have embraced automation and digital management, resulting in increased production efficiency and reduced operating costs. These advancements have been made possible by the support of independent and controllable artificial intelligence computing power and industrial Internet services provided by the Hunan Xiangjiang New District.

Hunan’s computing industry has seen significant growth in recent years. The province has formed four major national-level professional parks and three major industrial “valleys,” along with several public computing center platforms and comprehensive laboratories. These developments have attracted over 300 companies and more than 140 billion yuan in investment, solidifying Hunan’s position as a leading hub for the computing industry.

The World Computing Conference also showcased the progress and future plans of the Pengteng Ecological Exhibition Area. The collaboration between China Electronics and Huawei in creating the “Pengteng Ecosystem” has led to the launch of the Pengteng ecological software partnership program. The program aims to support software partners in building core competitiveness and jointly promote the construction of the Pengteng ecosystem.

With the continuous advancements in computing power and digital technologies, Hunan is at the forefront of driving industrial transformation and upgrading. The World Computing Conference has become a highly influential platform for international cooperation and exchange in the global computing industry. Collaborations and partnerships, such as the one between Peking University’s Changsha Institute of Computing and Digital Economy and local enterprises, have further enhanced the capabilities and competitiveness of the computing industry in Hunan.

As the digital era continues to unfold, the future looks bright for the computing industry in Hunan. With continuous investments and advancements, the province is poised to become a powerhouse in the field of computing, supporting the growth of the digital economy and driving innovation and transformation in various industries.

