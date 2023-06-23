Home » Gdf Asti, 2,300 interventions in just over a year – Piedmont
News

Gdf Asti, 2,300 interventions in just over a year – Piedmont

by admin
Gdf Asti, 2,300 interventions in just over a year – Piedmont

Gdf Asti celebrates its foundation anniversary

(ANSA) – ASTI, JUNE 22 – The celebrations for the 249th anniversary of the foundation of the Guardia di Finanza were in Asti an opportunity to take stock of the last year of activity of the Fiamme Gialle in the area.

“Our mission – said the provincial commander of the Fiamme Gialle, Antonio Gariglio – is increasingly aimed at the prevention of all financial and tax crimes. In 2022 and in the first part of 2023 we count 2300 operational interventions (+300), 790 people reported (+237) and 49 arrests. Fifty people were reported for tax crimes, seven of whom were arrested. There were 68 interventions to combat illegal tax credit offsets, which made it possible to discover crimes amounting to 3 billion and to seize false tax credits for over two billion and 200 million. We also have – he added – 21 employers reported for having employed 436 illegal workers (+318). In terms of controls related to the Pnrr, 24 subjects have been reported and seizures have been made for 17 million. Furthermore, there were 572 interventions on the recipients of the basic income”.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to 14 financiers who particularly distinguished themselves during the activities. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Trento milk, production drops in 2022, on price lists and turnover - Trentino AA/S

You may also like

A recipe for a nut-cream dessert with berry...

‘Ecopetrol goes to School’ program will arrive this...

A 3,000-year-old ‘hand-sewn’ boat will be recovered in...

Dragon Boat Festival: Seocho Talks about the Inheritance...

Fenerbahce reacted to PFDK decision – Sports News

Quintero and Claudia López face off with Win...

The construction sites of the Piazza Venezia –...

Pregnant killed: Milan prosecutors investigate leaks – Lombardy

Big hike in taxi fares

They find an arm on the right bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy