“Shit channel, linings”: Mayra Mendoza argued with a journalist live about the floods in Quilmes

The mayor of Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza, This Monday he was involved in an argument with a television host who was covering the floods suffered by the localities affected by the flooding of the Río de la Plata. The journalist had joined the criticism made by some neighbors before the television cameras, so the official called him live and criticized the editorial line of the media, accusing them of misinforming: “Forgers who don’t care about people”.

“You were talking to me a little live”the mayor ironized when calling Diego Moranzoni, driver of breaking latest newsa channel that sent two mobile phones to Quilmes to broadcast the difficult situation that the neighbors were going through at night, with their houses flooded and without electricity service due to a preventive cut by Edesur. “Total, where Martiniano Molina or Mayra Mendoza live, they have the bed base above the fifth floor”Moranzoni had launched into the air, in reference to the former mayor of Together for Change and the current re-elected mayor of Unión por la Patria.

“You have no idea what we are working on. There are four evacuee centers operating now, one is four blocks from where the cell phone is.“, detailed Mayra Mendoza and accused the channel of generating waves with its trucks, worsening the situation of homes. Moranzoni denied that this phenomenon was the responsibility of the coverage of breaking latest news and Mendoza continued: “You don’t know the enormous work we do. 48 hours ago I faced a storm that, thank God, had no victims.”. In a more confrontational tone, the mayor said: “They cannot do this, it is completely misinforming”.

The flooding of the Río de la Plata affected several municipalities: floods, evacuees and alert

“If you care about people, I said the evacuee centers and the Civil Defense number,” added the mayor, to which the driver highlighted: ““I’m not telling you how to do your job, I’m simply saying that there are people reporting that it doesn’t work.” state assistance. “You don’t know what it means to try to take care of 700,000 people in the middle of a storm,” Mendoza confronted and launched: “This is in the middle of the discussion that I am having about the program with that shitty channel”. The journalist invalidated the argument: “No, you are angry, I have nothing to do with it,” he said and distanced himself from the negotiation.

“I’m not angry, skinny. It is enormously irresponsible. For nonsense, nonsense who don’t care about people, who don’t know how we work“, the mayor blurted out and the driver clarified: “You’re on the air, huh”. Moranzoni tried to bring down a change in the discussion and excused himself: “Do you think I don’t know how they work? “It is the people who are denouncing.” “No, you put a microphone on people and they’re going to bitch. Is it my fault that there is a three-meter south wind?“, the official defended herself and the driver replied: “I’m not blaming you, I just asked people to help.”

Next, Mendoza explained: “We are helping with everything we can and until the last minute when the water goes down we will be cleaning the houses. But what you are doing is completely immoral”he exclaimed. “That is your opinion, you are treating me as immoral, we show everything, the good and the bad. I didn’t accuse you of anything. I’m sorry that, in this case, you don’t like what I’m doing. I didn’t disrespect you, do you think I don’t care about people? There are desperate people, I put a microphone on them to help them“I don’t have an immoral goal, but if you believe that, that’s fine,” Moranzoni replied.

Finally, the mayor of Quilmes commented: “I have nothing more to tell you. There is a lot of work, I do it conscientiously. There are many people helping with what they can from the province, taking care of the districts. Say what you want.” The driver pointed out that “you are speaking completely freely, I thank you for calling, I wanted to hear your voice.” Mendoza closed the communication saying: “Respectively freedom of the media is completely conditional. Do whatever you want. See you later”.

The flooding of the Río de la Plata affected Quilmes, Ensenada, Tigre and San Fernando tonight

The flooding of the Río de la Plata caused, during the night of this Monday, flooding in towns such as Quilmes, Ensenada, Tigre and San Fernandowhere the Buenos Aires volunteer firefighters coordinated actions with civil defense of those and other districts of the province, while the Ministry of Defense of the Nation arranged a preventive deployment in response to the alert issued by the National Meteorological Service.

The Río de la Plata was experiencing a flood with the possibility of reaching up to two meters above the values ​​indicated in the tide tables, according to the alert issued by the Flood Prevention Center of the Naval Hydrography Service, which depends on Defense. The SHN alert indicated that The Río de la Plata could reach 3.60 meters high last night, a very high value, since at 2.50 meters there begins to be water in the streets.

In Quilmes, the water reached the coastline of that district and advanced during the night, while the electricity distributor Edesur decided on a preventive cut in the riverside area. “What we are experiencing is difficult, but we always put our work imprint on it, the present statethe municipal government together with the province of Buenos Aires that has come to help us, and we are also in permanent communication with the governor to tell him about the situation and to also ask him for help because we need it,” Mayra Mendoza highlighted during the afternoon.

The municipality recommended that residents “leave their homes as little as possible in this situation and remember that in the event of any eventuality they can contact the 103- Civil Defense; 107 SAME; 911 Police; 147 Citizen Security and 100 Firefighters“In addition, the Social Development area carried out an operation with almost 20 workers who surveyed each affected home on Monday afternoon, where cleaning kits and food modules were delivered. Underwear was also delivered in a closet. community.

In this context, the Minister of Defense of the Nation, Luis Petri, ordered the preventive deployment of the community support device to “mitigate the potential consequences of flooding”, and ordered “the readiness of military units in the metropolitan region”. The units “will provide trucks capable of entering flooded places in order to evacuate possible victims, field kitchens were also prepared to distribute hot food and there is the capacity to distribute drinking water in sachets.”

Furthermore, they are enlisted “inflatable boats to collaborate against the effects of a probable flood of the Buenos Aires riverside area. Other units remain ready to be used if necessary,” Petri added. Sources from the Buenos Aires Civil Defense reported that Tigre and San Fernando also had flooding, as did the municipality of Ensenada. In the City of Buenos Aires, the People should be careful when traveling through the streets and avenues of the riverside area.

