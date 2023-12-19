Make your own Speculoos Liqueur: The easiest recipe!

You don’t have to be an experienced chef to make homemade speculoos liqueur with vodka or rum that you can delight your loved ones with during the holidays. This is an easy recipe that all the adults in the family love!

The delicious liqueur can also serve as a homemade gourmet gift idea! Filled in cute bottles and beautifully packaged, the Spekulatius liqueur is the best gift for Christmas!

The speculoos flavor

The taste of speculoos can really change dramatically if you play around with the spices. You can buy this delicious spice mixture or make it yourself at home. The following spices are among the most popular options for speculoos today:

Nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger powder, cardamom, clove powder, white pepper

This gives the cookies or liqueur a spicy-sweet taste that is reminiscent of gingerbread. Speculoos cookies are traditionally made with a crunchy texture.

Origin of speculoos

In France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany it is customary to bake speculaas during the Christmas season. The delicious pastries made with this special blend of spices are usually called speculoos cookies. Common shapes of traditional speculoos cookies include animals, windmills and nativity figures. The history of cookies begins in the 17th century, when they were probably first baked in what is now the Netherlands. At this time, the Dutch East India Company was just beginning to expand, allowing more and more people to buy spices. It is widely believed that Belgian patissier (confectioner) Antonie Deplée from Flanders developed the recipe for the cookies. Since Deplée wrote down the recipe in Hasselt in 1870, it has been widely believed that the pastry originated in Belgium.

Make your own speculoos liqueur

A wonderful way to impress your guests is with homemade Christmas liqueurs. There are many different varieties, from simple chocolate liqueur to more complex varieties like coconut liqueur. But everyone loves the Spekulatius liqueur: A Christmas liqueur in a charming, small bottle is a very special gift that every connoisseur will be happy about.

Why make your own Christmas liqueur?

Making your own liqueur allows you to play with different flavors. And the amount of vodka or rum you add makes it easy to control the final percentage of the drink. You should also not forget that such gifts can become a successful surprise.

How can you make the most delicious Christmas liqueur?

You can make a variety of Christmas liqueurs. Ultimately it comes down to what you personally prefer. Among the Christmas liqueur flavors, the most popular are caramel, cocoa and speculoos. Adding coffee beans can also improve the taste. Among the many options, everyone will find their favorite liqueur recipe. Some people particularly like Christmas liqueurs made with cream. Our liqueur recipe also has cream as an ingredient!

One of the easiest ways to make your own alcoholic beverages is to use a vodka-based speculoos liqueur recipe. Most of the recipes are very simple and that’s why you don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen, you can instead go for a walk with your friends and enjoy the winter. If you have all the ingredients and a little time, you can prepare this Christmas liqueur in a flash.

When should you start making Christmas schnapps?

Making this flavored liqueur variation is a great way to impress your guests. A few days before Christmas are enough to make the simplest liqueur.

How long does Christmas liqueur last in the fridge?

A sterilized bottle of Christmas liquor can be stored in the refrigerator for up to six weeks. Before pouring the liqueur into a glass, shake the bottle well to mix the contents.

Ingredients

200 ml vodka or white rum 3 teaspoons of speculoos spice 100 g Nutella or other nut nougat cream 80 g powdered sugar 500 ml cream

preparation

First, the bottles need to be cleaned. Either cook them for a few seconds (including the lid) or put them in the oven at 150°C for about 10 minutes. Warm the nut nougat cream and then mix it, the powdered sugar, the spice mixture and the vodka thoroughly. Whip the cream until it has a creamy consistency. Mix both thoroughly. Pour the liqueur into a large bottle or several small bottles. Place the bottle in a cool place to keep it fresh for 4-6 weeks. Reduce the amount of cream to 300ml if you want a stronger alcohol taste.

