Shooting in Idaho leaves 4 dead; offender is arrested

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed four people Sunday, according to a news report.

The Kellogg Police Department and Shoshone County Police officers responded to a home in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. and found four people dead from gunshot wounds, Shoshone News-Press reported on the Kellogg Police Department’s website. Newspaper Facebook.

The shooting occurred in multiple housing units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) east of Coeur d’Alene, the News-Press reported.

There is no continuing threat to the population and the Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police are conducting an investigation, the newspaper detailed.

The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

