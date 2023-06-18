Shooting leaves 20 people injured and one dead

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday morning during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

A television news video showed the mall lot littered with rubble and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

“There were at least 20 people shot. One victim is deceased,” said DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson. He added that the motive behind this incident was not clear, noting that the injured were hospitalized.

“We started hearing gunshots so we lay on the ground until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, commented: “Everyone ran and it was chaos.”