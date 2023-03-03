Get off at any station that interests you. Let’s walk around the town that interests us. With my friend Taiki, a photographer.

Kazuma Anzai and his friend, Yasuki Kasagawa, are the second in a series of blogs in which they loosely describe their daily lives.

Chapter 1 “Promenade”

● Promenade Ohanajaya

Autumn days are short.

The western sun sets with all one’s might.

A hazy sunset.

Dropping a fishing bottle on an autumn day

I’m hungry

Let’s go home early.

● at the greengrocer

Vegetables are at the greengrocer.

As for the fish, at the fishmonger.

And I’m impressed by the convenience of “super”.

A small longing that was fleetingly scattered.

● Flowers in the Ohanajaya

Glittering street lights.

Colorful and cute with flowers.

● What is this?

big doll.

dinosaur?It looks like

Chapter 2 “Have a nice day!!”

● Gorgeous pose.

Actually, two people who came to the preliminary inspection.

Exciting! Good name.

《On the day》

Let’s get off with flowers and eat rice.

Then there is only that place!

So, where are you?

Hey.

Isn’t that the name of sake?smile

Hi, have a nice day! !

●

● Excellent!Deep-fried tofu

I like ginger!

A rich soy sauce flavor that goes well with rice and sake.

Just the right thickness

Tofu is also delicious.

The first thing I liked was…

rice ball!

Excellent sense of saltiness and grip.

● I also wanted to eat sukiyaki tofu

〚Rice list〛

・rice ball mentaiko ・plum

・Beef tongue skewer

·lightly deep-fried tofu

・Mirin-dried sardines

Chapter 3 “10 yen coin”

● Refreshing Anzai

The noren is cute.

coffee milk!

After all, I choose the same thing,,.

Beer after the bath!

I’m a little grumpy.

What a thought, but I have a longing.smile

● To a public bath in an unknown town

own opinion??

if you want to know the city

You should soak in the hot water of the city.

I bother you!smile

● work of the youkai

I feel so old

How old is it?

This massage chair.

If you look closely,

It looks like it’s plugged in.

Huh, that’s rare.

Then, click the 10-yen coin…

Do you want to move?smile

Chapter 4 “Sunflower”

● Heppoko Anzai

Is it déjà vu? ?

I also do the same pose.smile

That scene from Totoro

I intended to reproduce it… but

It’s embarrassing as if I was aware of it.

● Blooms in autumn

I didn’t know

The sunflowers in the autumn night might sound good.

Chapter 5 “Roots”

●The root of Skytree.

The lights of the city suddenly appear in sight

Overlooking the city of Sumida Ward.

to your favorite place

● Messy

The wind is so strong today

Hair is messy.smile

︎ Stores and places visited this time ・Have a nice day

・Kotobuki hot water

・Horikiri Waterside Park

Yasuki Kasagawa comment The 2nd Horikiri Iris Garden!

Yasuki Kasagawa comment The 2nd Horikiri Iris Garden!

The rice at "Rasshai" was delicious. I love fried tofu so much! Somehow I felt relieved! The noren at the entrance of Kotobukiyu and the windows are so cute! When I look at the noren that says "Yu", I feel like "I've come to a public bath!" (laughs). Noren is better than a signboard! Kazuma-kun tried to use a massage machine to loosen his back, but he put in 10 yen, but it didn't work, so I lost 10 yen. It was Horikiri Iris Garden like that! Honamata! ! ! Instagram

# 02 Ohanajaya / Horikiri Iris Garden 2022.10.04

