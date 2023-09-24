Silverio Pérez Takes a Break from Media after Surgery

Writer, Musician, and Presenter Silverio Pérez to Take Break from Media Following Surgery

Silverio Pérez, renowned writer, musician, and presenter, announced on Sunday that he will be taking a hiatus from his media presence starting this Monday. The announcement was made to his followers through his social media accounts.

Pérez revealed that he will undergo back surgery early this week, performed by his friend and fellow Camino de Santiago pilgrim, orthopedic surgeon Yamil Rivera. The surgery had been postponed due to health problems unrelated to his back. Pérez disclosed that he has experienced significant weight loss, anemia, and even contracted pneumonia during his recent travels to the United States.

Taking the opportunity, Pérez expressed his gratitude to his friend and colleague, Braulio Castillo, who will cover him in an upcoming activity as part of his commitments.

Following the surgery, Pérez plans to spend a few weeks recovering before resuming his work. He intends to finish writing the script for the Gamma, who will be performing at the Moneró theater in Caguas in the near future. Additionally, he will continue with the book project titled “El secreto de mi father” (The Secret of My Father), which delves into the many secrets his father held, particularly his deep desire to live.

Addressing his loyal supporters, Pérez thanked them for their continuous support and requested positive thoughts during his operation. He assured everyone that he will be back soon.

Last June, Pérez celebrated his father’s 108th birthday by releasing a book as a gift to all the parents in Puerto Rico. The book’s main purpose is to inspire children to take responsibility for the care and well-being of their parents. Pérez emphasized the importance of not abandoning older adults, highlighting his family’s commitment to caring for their parents by establishing shifts since the 1990s.

As Pérez embarks on his recovery journey, his followers and fans eagerly await his return to the media scene.

