Japanese female writers call on men who want to chase 30-year-old women to read 5 manga first

I believe that everyone who has been in a relationship but is still single must have various reasons that cause the relationship to fail. Among them, there may be too many differences in values, resulting in no common topic with the other party, or differences in various opinions.

A Japanese female writer Aoyagi Mihoko recently posted an appeal to men, if the target of the pursuit is a woman in her late 30s, you can read 5 comics first, and maybe you can understand each other’s love values.

“If a man who wants to get married really wants to chat with a woman in his late 30s, please watch Doll Games, Joan of Arc, The Spice Girl, NANA, and Fruit Basket first. “. I believe that there is always a work that can resonate, and at the same time can understand each other’s love values.”

The Japanese Twitter user Aoyagi Mihoko is a female author, book critic and online media editor. She recently posted this article and it sparked a buzz…

“The Doll Game” was serialized from 1994 to 1998, and TV animation was broadcast in 1996

During the serialization of Joan of Arc, the Kamikaze, from 1998 to 2000, the TV animation was broadcast in 1999

During the serialization of “The Spice Girl” from 1999 to 2002, the TV animation was broadcast in 2001, and the serialization of the sequel in 2019 began

“NANA” has not been serialized since 2000, and it was broadcast on TV in 2006

During the serialization of “Fruit Basket”, from 1998 to 2006, the TV animation was broadcast in 2001, and the new TV animation was broadcast in 2019.

Regarding the list of works published by Aoyagi Mihoko, many Japanese netizens believe that in terms of serialization time or TV animation broadcast time, it seems to have exceeded the category of “nearly 30 years old”, and may not be compared until “nearly 40 years old” Can chat. Some netizens think that there are many works of the same era worth watching, and they should not be limited to these five works.