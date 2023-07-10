SM Entertainment Releases New R&B Ballad ‘Like We Just Met’ by 7 DREAM Production: Stranger Seven

China Entertainment News reports that SM Entertainment has revealed details about their new song, “Like We Just Met”. Described as an R&B ballad-type song, the track showcases emotional vocals and features a simple instrumental composition centered around the acoustic guitar.

The song, included in their upcoming album, was written collaboratively by all seven members of the group. It conveys the message that, no matter how much time they spend together, their relationship always feels like falling in love for the first time, promising a forever-lasting bond.

To build excitement for the release, SM Entertainment has released a trailer for their new album, titled “7 DREAM Production: Stranger Seven”. The trailer premiered on the SMTOWN YouTube channel at midnight on the 10th.

Fans of the group are eagerly awaiting the release of “Like We Just Met” and the full album, as they anticipate an emotional and captivating musical experience from SM Entertainment‘s talented artists.

