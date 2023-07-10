Home » SM Entertainment Releases New R&B Ballad ‘Like We Just Met’ by 7 DREAM Production: Stranger Seven
Entertainment

SM Entertainment Releases New R&B Ballad ‘Like We Just Met’ by 7 DREAM Production: Stranger Seven

by admin

China Entertainment News reports that SM Entertainment has revealed details about their new song, “Like We Just Met”. Described as an R&B ballad-type song, the track showcases emotional vocals and features a simple instrumental composition centered around the acoustic guitar.

The song, included in their upcoming album, was written collaboratively by all seven members of the group. It conveys the message that, no matter how much time they spend together, their relationship always feels like falling in love for the first time, promising a forever-lasting bond.

To build excitement for the release, SM Entertainment has released a trailer for their new album, titled “7 DREAM Production: Stranger Seven”. The trailer premiered on the SMTOWN YouTube channel at midnight on the 10th.

Fans of the group are eagerly awaiting the release of “Like We Just Met” and the full album, as they anticipate an emotional and captivating musical experience from SM Entertainment‘s talented artists.

See also  Sony's "Uncharted" adaptation of the film's rating lift is only 47% praise rate is worrying - Movie - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Survey: Patricia Bullrich triples Larreta in votes, Grabois...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Rikkie Valerie Kollé Makes History as First Transgender...

“The first of us”, great winner of the...

Su Yunying Announces ‘Circle and Nature’ Personal Concert...

“A different Argentina”: Maslatón accused Milei’s team of...

The Financial Strain on the Marriage of “Bennifer”:...

Louis Vuitton Introduces New Seasonal Men’s Bags in...

The company denounced for scams against graduates sold...

Santamarea win the 34th edition of Musicultura

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy