Snapchat My AI: What is it, availability and how do I access it?

The world of artificial intelligence (AI) is constantly expanding, with its integration into many applications and devices in our daily lives. AI is now found in software, devices, games and even a host of AI-based tools to improve our productivity.

AI chatbots are also making their way into social media, and this time it’s Snapchat that’s integrating an AI chatbot into its app. If you regularly use Snapchat and are wondering how to access this AI chatbot, this guide is for you.

Let’s take a closer look at this new chatbot from Snapchat, called My AI, and find out how to access it easily.

What is Snapchat My AI?

Snapchat is used by people who want to interact with their friends and see what they are up to throughout the day. The platform allows users to send Snaps, texts, and stickers to interact with each other. In an effort to make Snapchat even more user-friendly and convenient, the app has launched a new chatbot named My AI. This AI-powered chatbot allows general questions to be asked and interacted with.

Currently, the My AI chatbot is powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT. This means that you can ask the chatbot to suggest certain things, create or do whatever you ask it to do. My AI is like a mini Google search tool integrated directly into the application.

All of the interactions you have with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot are stored in your chat screen. Once you delete the conversations between you and the chatbot, all data is erased. Nothing is or will be stored on Snapchat’s servers.

The work of improving and evolving My AI is constant, but it is possible that My AI’s answers contain biased, incorrect, harmful or misleading information. As My AI is an ever-evolving feature, always independently verify answers provided by My AI before relying on any advice, and you should not share confidential or sensitive information with My AI.

Availability of Snapchat My AI

This interactive chatbot is currently available to users residing in the United States and Great Britain. The feature is expected to be rolled out gradually and made available to everyone in the coming weeks. This is a server-side update, so using a VPN to access this feature will not work. It is better to wait until it is available on your Snapchat account.

Nevertheless, it is always best to keep the Snapchat app updated all the time. You can update the app through the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices. Snapchat also announced that other exciting AI-powered features will be released over time.

If you received the My AI update, you can easily use the feature right away. Here are the steps to follow. Note that you no longer need to be a Snapchat+ subscriber to use the My AI chatbot. The feature is rolling out to all Snapchat users.

Make sure the Snapchat app on your device is up to date with the latest version available.

Log in to Snapchat if you logged out of the app.

If you are a new user, create an account with your email address and verify your account.

Once logged into the app with your profile, tap the Chat icon at the bottom of the screen.

With the chat screen open, you’ll see everyone you can chat with, along with the My AI chatbot at the top of the list.

Just tap My AI to start your conversation.

How long are my interactions kept?

All your conversations with My AI are kept until you delete them. Just like real friends, the more you interact with My AI, the more it gets to know you and the more relevant the answers will be.

You can delete content sent to My AI in your chat within 24 hours. You can also delete past content with My AI by following these steps:

Tap your profile icon and tap ⚙️ to access settings; Scroll down to “Privacy Controls”; Tap “Clear data”; Tap “Clear data from My AI” and confirm.

or

Tap your profile icon and tap ⚙️ to access settings; Scroll down to “Account Actions”; Tap “Clear data from My AI” and confirm.

Why not use My AI to…?

Not to use My AI to generate content that is political, sexual, harassing, misleading, unwanted, malicious, or promotes violence, self-harm, human trafficking, or violates our Community Guidelines. You should also avoid sharing confidential or sensitive information with My AI.

My AI can answer trivial questions, give advice on the perfect birthday gift for your best friend, help plan a hike for a long weekend, or suggest what to cook for dinner.

Content shared with My AI and city-level location will be used by My AI. Your data will be used to improve Snapchat products and personalize your experience, including ads.

This guide on Snapchat’s My AI chatbot and how to access it is now complete. Of course, you can ask the AI ​​to do anything and everything. Ultimately, it’s all about the user, and it’s important to be responsible when using such AI chatbots.

