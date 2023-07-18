Home » Snowy White And The White Flames – No Faith Required – Reissue Review
Snowy White And The White Flames – No Faith Required – Reissue Review

Snowy White And The White Flames – No Faith Required

0Snowy White And The White Flames – No Faith Required
Release: 16.06.2023
Label: SWWF / Soulfood
Duration: 54:30
Genre: Classic Rock / Pop Rock

Photo Credit: Per Olav Heimstad

is in dignity Snowy White as a guitarist of the legendary Thin Lizzy ceded. However, that’s exactly how he started his solo career. The deserving musician, who has also been a session musician with Pink Floyd and Roger Waters started in the 1990s after ending with the Irish cult classic rockers with his backing band The White Flames a solo career. No Faith Required was the debut work of the combo in 1996. This is now being considered with a rerelease, for the first time also on vinyl.

Compared to his old parent combo is Snowy White with the The White Flames much more jazzy on the way. The bass lines and an almost dreamy, bluesy and wonderfully warm guitar work are in the foreground here. The cult track Midnight Blues almost breathes this relaxed, late summer mood, like you HERE can hear.

But No Faith Required Of course, there are other highlights to offer. Like the title track and opener No Faith Required, which offers the aforementioned jazzy touch, especially in the rhythm section. The length of the songs in particular is spot on. Nowhere does the listener get the feeling that Snowy White and his comrades-in-arms in too much haste, nor that he gets bogged down in excessive improvisations.

An almost perfect mixture of jazz fusion and blues rock

Most of the songs hit the seven-minute mark, some songs pointing more towards the blues, such as Blues Like A Fever are kept shorter, whereby said songs convince with their percussive rhythm and Canyon invites you to dream again. Stylistically, Mr. White can be classified in the late Floydian cosmos, whereby he lacks the tendency towards monstrosity and concentrates on elegiac guitar solos.

At this point I would like to thank you for the fact that this wonderful album is being re-released and with Snowy White one of the better artists of the blues rock scene is let out in front again. Later albums by the combo are a touch more bluesy straight. On No Faith Required the listener will find a successful mix of genres between fusion jazz rock and blues rock.

Conclusion
It’s a kind of surprise you’re willing to put up with. The reissue of the debut work by Snowy White And The White Flames helps to fill the musical summer slump and above all gives vinyl fans the chance to feel this great album under their own needle.

Line Up
Snowy White – guitar, vocals
Juan Van Emmerloot – drums
Walter Latupeirissa – Bass
John Bundrick – keyboards, strings
Thomas White – Perkussion

Tracklist
01. No Faith Required
02. A Miracle I Need
03. In The Name Of The Lord
04. Midnight Blues
05. Slave Labour
06. Blues Like a Fever
07. Canyon
08. American Dream

Links
Facebook Snowy White

