Soars – Repeater

There is no such thing as creative sadness with Kristian Karlsson. Despite his various bands – bassist and singer for pg.lost, synth expert for Cult Of Luna – there are always ideas that don’t really fit anywhere. That’s why the Swede called his solo project some time ago Soars into life that specializes in purely instrumental music, combining post rock with synthetics and soundtrack qualities. After a debut on his own, Karlsson is for the successor „Repeater“ now landed at Pelagic Records.

The opening title song demonstrates quite impressively where the journey is headed. This gallop is at first quite inconspicuous, just working its way out of the thicket at a very leisurely pace, while synths wobble. But the final act really hits the spot, because when the further instrumentation is added in the second half, it becomes magical. Classic post-rock synergies and amazing power come together. “Old & Heavy” also takes a while to get up to speed, but has several small highlights. Comfortable, yet questioning sounds accompany the stirring events.

Overall, this second release is full of moving moments. “All Ends” can certainly be understood as a mission statement and meanders for minutes through an enchanting, cautiously hopeful reduction. After a good five minutes, Karlsson flips an imaginary switch, puts a lot of distortion on the guitars and unleashes powerful, monolithic drums. Soars approach metallic realms without undermining the beauty of the moment for even a second. “Grow” suggests something similar, albeit a bit more relaxed. For the inevitable climax, more synthetics are added, which enhances the proceedings wonderfully.

Although Karlsson is certainly closer to pg.lost here than anywhere else, it becomes clear again and again why it needed its own beast here. Soundtrack Synthetics with Godspeed You! Black Emperor impact meets distorted, distorted post-rock catharsis, accompanied by countless nuances. “Repeater” challenges yet embraces – a complex work of captivating beauty that emphasizes Karlsson’s creativity and songwriting strengths more than ever. With Soars he’s achieved a solo stroke of luck, and this refreshing, engaging headphone record doesn’t let go anytime soon.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 17, 2023

Available via: Pelagic Records (Cargo Records)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/soarsmusic

