Attack on the humanitarian convoy in Fizi: the territorial administrator encourages humanitarians to continue their activities

The territorial administrator of Fizi, Samy Kalonji Badibanga, encouraged humanitarian actors this Tuesday, November 14, to continue their activities in favor of the population. He said he was taking all measures to keep everyone safe. This appeal follows the attack on a humanitarian convoy on Monday in Mukera Itota in the territory of Fizi (South Kivu).

Three vehicles from a humanitarian convoy were burned, people taken hostage before being released later.

Samy Kalonji Badibanga returns to this incident:

“It was this Monday, November 13, 2023 at around 12 p.m. that the convoy of humanitarians, which was leaving for the identification mission in the Lumbe internally displaced person camp, was attacked at the Itota Mukera village in the Mutambala sector , Basimukuma South group. Three of the eight vehicles were burned by these thugs, the kidnapped people were all released.”

Still according to the administrator, the kidnappers stole phones, work equipment and money from their victims.

He also deplored and condemned for, “the second time and in the same place, this cowardly act of sabotage and intimidation committed against our humanitarian friends who intervene in the territory of Fizi”

Finally, he pledged to secure everyone and bring peace to the entire territory of Fizi and to provide all his support to humanitarian workers.

The local civilian protection network (RLPC) in Uvira and Fizi also condemned this attack against the convoy of the NGO of the Humanitarian Consortium CH-ACDD

The moderator of the RLPC, Yves Ramadhani wa Ramadhani, asked the security forces to increase efforts to assume their responsibilities to protect civilians, and the social layers of the Fizi territory to cooperate with the security forces.