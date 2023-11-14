Home » Woman Arrested in Florida Keys with Lethal Substances on Body Scanner
Woman Arrested in Florida Keys with Lethal Substances on Body Scanner

Florida Woman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Lethal Substances Found in Body

Angeline Oramas, a 41-year-old woman from Florida, was arrested on drug trafficking charges after lethal substances such as fentanyl and powder cocaine were found on her body through a scanner, authorities revealed on Monday.

According to Florida Keys police officials, Oramas underwent a body scan at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island after a routine traffic stop uncovered drug trafficking. The examination revealed that she was hiding seven grams of fentanyl, 12.6 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.8 grams of powder cocaine in her body.

Oramas, who lives in Marathon Cay, was traveling as a passenger in a car that had a strong smell of marijuana. Along with her was the driver of the car, Aaron Neurath, 37, of Big Pine Key, who was also arrested on related charges.

Oramas now faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling contraband into a jail facility. Neurath faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl, which is currently the deadliest drug in the United States, is fifty times more powerful than heroin and caused more than 70,000 overdose deaths in the country last year.

Last October, the United States Department of Justice charged eight Chinese companies and twelve of their executives with crimes related to the production, distribution, and importation of fentanyl and other opioids. The precursor elements used to manufacture fentanyl primarily come from chemical companies based in China, according to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

See also  Wuhan Municipal Party Committee Secretary Vacancies for 5 Months, Jiangsu Officials Take Over Provincially | Guo Yuanqiang | Epoch Times

The charges against Oramas and Neurath were made from the courts of the Central and Southern districts of Florida.

This arrest is a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the devastating impact of lethal substances like fentanyl in the United States.

(With information from EFE)

