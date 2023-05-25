Softball, a sport that expands in Argentina

6
He softball It was created as “indoor baseball” in 1887 in the United States, and since then in Argentina it has not stopped growing.
What are the rules of softball?
- The playing field is diamond shaped.
- There are 2 teams of nine players, the objective is to score the highest number of runs hitting a ball and go through a series of bases until reaching home.
- Each game lasts seven innings.
- Pitchers must throw underhand compared to baseball.
- There are three outs for every half inning (teams take turns batting and pitching in each half inning).
- Tied matches may be left as such or played until a winner is found, known as extra innings.
Softball was introduced to the atlanta olympics 1996 as a women’s-only medal sport, with the United States winning the first gold.
The Argentine softball team won the world title in the 2019 edition and became the only Spanish-speaking team to have been crowned world champion
At the youth level, Argentina has won twice and in consecutively the U-19 World Cup of the discipline in the 2012 and 2014 editions.
