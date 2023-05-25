Softball, a sport that expands in Argentina

He softball It was created as “indoor baseball” in 1887 in the United States, and since then in Argentina it has not stopped growing.

What are the rules of softball?

The playing field is diamond shaped.

There are 2 teams of nine players, the objective is to score the highest number of runs hitting a ball and go through a series of bases until reaching home.

Each game lasts seven innings.

Pitchers must throw underhand compared to baseball.

There are three outs for every half inning (teams take turns batting and pitching in each half inning).

Tied matches may be left as such or played until a winner is found, known as extra innings.

Softball was introduced to the atlanta olympics 1996 as a women’s-only medal sport, with the United States winning the first gold.

The Argentine softball team won the world title in the 2019 edition and became the only Spanish-speaking team to have been crowned world champion

At the youth level, Argentina has won twice and in consecutively the U-19 World Cup of the discipline in the 2012 and 2014 editions.