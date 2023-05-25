Bad weather, heavy flooding in Forino (Avellino): one victim



ansa Il bad weather it caused one victim in the South. The heavy rains caused flooding in Forino, in the province of Avellino, in particular in the Celzi hamlet. In this area, a 45-year-old man died after being run over by his car, parked on a slope, while he was trying to recover it in a flooded area. The victim was originally from Contrada.

The plain already affected by floods in the past The plain of the hamlet in the small municipality had already been hit by floods several times in the past during various waves of bad weather. It is in fact an area particularly exposed to hydrogeological instability, where citizens have been asking for decisive interventions for decades. In November some families were rescued aboard rubber dinghies due to the water that had invaded the area.

The victim caught in the rain on his way to the mountains According to an initial reconstruction, the dead farmer was on his way to the mountains when he was surprised by the heavy rain, which poured especially on the towns of Forino and Montoro. The man was in a rather inaccessible area when, in an attempt to anchor the car to the ground, he got off in search of a support to place under the wheels. At that point he would have been run over by the car due to the failure of the handbrake.

The mayor: “A particularly fragile territory” “It is a tragedy – says the mayor of Contrada Pasquale De Santis – in an area that is not new to these phenomena and which is characterized by its fragility. We are awaiting the arrival of the coroner for recognition. Forino is flooded, in Contrada things are slightly better but a lot of water has fallen here too. It was only twenty minutes of rain preceded by a strong but exceptionally powerful hailstorm”. See also How did the Super Bowl go

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

