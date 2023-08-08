Sold-Out Shows and Record-Breaking Sales: Luis Miguel’s World Tour Takes Off in Argentina

Title: Luis Miguel’s World Tour Kicks Off with Record-Breaking Success in Argentina

Subtitle: The Latin artist returns to the stage, captivating audiences with his timeless classics

Following the long-awaited start of Luis Miguel’s world tour in Argentina this week, the renowned Mexican singer is set to grace the Movistar Arena stage with a total of nine concerts until August 18. The country, known for producing iconic figures like Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona, has warmly received the return of “Sol de México.”

In today’s world music scene, dominated by new trends in Mexican regional and urban genres, it is impressive to see the diverse musical preferences of the Argentine public. While artists like Bad Bunny and Karol G lead the urban wave, the southern country also cherishes its own urban expressions through artists like Cazzu, Nicki Nicole, Bizarrap, Emilia, Nathy Peluso, Khea, Maria Becerra, and Tiago PZK. Moreover, the enduring popularity of romantics from previous generations continues to thrive, as evident in the affection towards artists like Luis Miguel, who retains a dedicated fanbase even among younger listeners through platforms like Spotify.

The overwhelming response from fans in Argentina indicates the immense success of Luis Miguel’s concerts. The inaugural performance saw over 12,000 attendees, and all 10 shows at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires have already sold out. At the conclusion of the tour, approximately 120,000 Argentine fans will have relished the opportunity to witness the return of the beloved artist.

Looking ahead, Luis Miguel’s tour will continue to generate high expectations as he brings his mesmerizing performances to various venues in the United States. The artist is scheduled to perform at the Forum in Los Angeles on September 24, preceded by a concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on September 20 and a return to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on September 27.

Moreover, fans can anticipate three consecutive nights at Dolby Live in Las Vegas from September 15 to 17, where Luis Miguel will celebrate the National Holidays of Mexico and Central America. His tour of the California area will culminate with a presentation at the Acrisure Arena at Greater in Palm Springs on September 30. Sold-out shows are expected as the artist proceeds to other states across the American Union. It is an impressive feat for an artist who effortlessly blends mariachi, pop, and bolero songs in the midst of the TikTok era.

In an exciting announcement, Luis Miguel has revealed the addition of more dates to his tour, extending until 2024. The journey will commence in the Dominican Republic on January 20 and traverse cities in Puerto Rico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, before making a return to Argentina for two more shows. Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, and Bolivia are also on the list for next year. Additionally, the tour will complete its visit to several California cities, including Sacramento, San Francisco, Fresno, San José, Los Angeles, Ontario, Palm Desert, and Las Vegas in 2024.

With the 2023 tour already underway in South America, Luis Miguel plans to captivate audiences in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Just as demonstrated in Argentina, where thousands of fans passionately sang along to his extensive repertoire, the artist’s Californian supporters are expected to join in the chorus of his greatest hits, including “La chica del bikini azul,” “La incondicional,” “Palabra de honor,” and his enchanting renditions of beautiful boleros such as “Somos novios,” “Inolvidable,” and “No me platiques más,” among others.

Thanks to technology, concertgoers can also eagerly anticipate special duets featuring the unforgettable Frank Sinatra on the hit “Come Fly With Me” and the late American singer Michael Jackson on the song “Smile.” These surprises are sure to evoke emotions among the unsuspecting audience.

The recent arrival of Luis Miguel in Buenos Aires was met with stringent security measures, highlighting the anticipation surrounding his return. The artist, protected by tinted vans and motorized escorts, made his way to the hotel where he was received by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, including many from his fan club and others who had traveled from Mexico to witness the beginning of his grand comeback.

In addition to his triumphant return to the stage, fans have also noted Luis Miguel’s notably renewed image, showcasing a slimmer silhouette that allows him greater freedom on stage. This transformation has captivated audiences, presenting the artist in his most stylized form to date.

After several years away from public performances, the release of the series chronicling his life on Netflix, with the portrayal of the talented Mexican actor Diego Boneta, has reignited interest in Luis Miguel. Fans delved deep into his captivating story, exploring his childhood, relationships with his parents, struggles, and triumphs, which have garnered immense support for his return to the stage.

Videos circulating on platforms like Instagram show that Luis Miguel’s voice remains as powerful as ever, complemented by an ensemble of over 42 musicians on stage. Notably, the acclaimed Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, consisting of 14 members, has been chosen to accompany Luis Miguel on this tour. Resultantly, the “Luis Miguel Tour 2023” continues to break sales records, surpassing 65 dates and commanding resale ticket prices exceeding $1,000 for front-row seats.

Having recently broken the record for the Latin artist with the most songs exceeding 100 million views on Spotify, with 23 songs reaching this milestone, Luis Miguel has much to be grateful for. The decision to share his story through the three-season series has undeniably proven successful, solidifying his enduring legacy and igniting a newfound adoration from fans around the world.

[Image Caption: Luis Miguel captivating the audience during his performance at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking the start of his tour.]

[Source: Gerard’s wheat]

