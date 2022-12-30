Home Entertainment Sorayama x HR Giger’s joint exhibition “Approaching” landed in Beijing for exhibition
Entertainment

Sorayama x HR Giger’s joint exhibition “Approaching” landed in Beijing for exhibition

by admin
Sorayama x HR Giger’s joint exhibition “Approaching” landed in Beijing for exhibition

The sci-fi artist Sorayama Ki and the “Father of Alien” HR Giger, who rose to fame with the work “Sexy Robot” that combines machinery, metal and human lust, came from opposite ends of the earth, but each showed their infinite imagination of future technology. The art book “Giger Sorayama” containing the works of the two has been republished for the third time. This time, it will usher in the two-person blockbuster exhibition “HR Giger x Sorayama: Approaching” debuted in China for the first time.

The exhibition will explore the boundaries between man and machine, reality and fantasy, and is divided into three parts – “Exploring Surrealism, Fear and Fantasy”, “Before Tomorrow, Between Creatures and Machines”, “Pop Culture’s “Seed”—shows 45 works of each of the two from the 1960s to the present, uses the concept of duality to present the perspectives of the two artists, analyzes the similarities and differences between the two, and further introduces their forward-looking, as well as their views on science fiction movies, popular Inspired by the music, culture, fashion, video game industries.

The exhibition “HR Giger x Sorayama: Approaching” opened grandly on Christmas and will be exhibited at UCCA Lab Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing until March 24 next year. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.

See also  The 4th Fuzhou Language Song Pushing New Talents Singing Competition Trials Held - Fuzhou (New) - Southeast Net

You may also like

The child God held hostage by the pagans

The original musical “Singing at Midnight” opened its...

ADOR and girl group NewJeans donate part of...

Auto, the year to come in 10 words

Stray Kids won a career-high spotify top album...

Cha Eunwoo and other members of his current...

Egon Schiele: the heirs of a Jewish collector...

Yang Mi was also involved in the “microblogging...

Chen Kaige, Li Shaohong and others reminisce about...

“White noise”, on Netflix the film based on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy