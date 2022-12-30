The sci-fi artist Sorayama Ki and the “Father of Alien” HR Giger, who rose to fame with the work “Sexy Robot” that combines machinery, metal and human lust, came from opposite ends of the earth, but each showed their infinite imagination of future technology. The art book “Giger Sorayama” containing the works of the two has been republished for the third time. This time, it will usher in the two-person blockbuster exhibition “HR Giger x Sorayama: Approaching” debuted in China for the first time.

The exhibition will explore the boundaries between man and machine, reality and fantasy, and is divided into three parts – “Exploring Surrealism, Fear and Fantasy”, “Before Tomorrow, Between Creatures and Machines”, “Pop Culture’s “Seed”—shows 45 works of each of the two from the 1960s to the present, uses the concept of duality to present the perspectives of the two artists, analyzes the similarities and differences between the two, and further introduces their forward-looking, as well as their views on science fiction movies, popular Inspired by the music, culture, fashion, video game industries.

The exhibition “HR Giger x Sorayama: Approaching” opened grandly on Christmas and will be exhibited at UCCA Lab Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing until March 24 next year. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.